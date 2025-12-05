This Beauty, From Russia, Stepped Into Bollywood As Raj Kapoor’s Love Interest & Then Worked With His Son Rishi Kapoor

Raj Kapoor is regarded as one of the greatest and most influential figures in the history of Indian cinema. Often called the “Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema”, his contribution to the industry left a lasting impact on generations.

Over nearly six decades, Kapoor shaped the direction of Hindi cinema through his films. Some of his best works include Awaara, Shree 420, Barsaat, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, and Bobby.

All his films, he is perhaps best remembered for the 1970 romantic drama, Mera Naam Joker. It was directed, edited, and produced by him under his banner R. K. Films, and written by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas.

Though Mera Naam Joker struggled at the box office when it was released, it later grew into a cult classic. The film brought widespread fame to its cast, including Russian actress Kseniya Ryabinkina.

She played Marina, the lead trapeze artist in a Russian circus and the love interest of Raj Kapoor’s character Raju. She won the audience’s hearts with her remarkable beauty and acting skills.

Mera Naam Joker revolves around Raju, who becomes a clown, following in his father’s footsteps, and three women, Mary, Marina, and Meena, who shape his life. Their stories are told through flashbacks.

Raju and Marina fall in love when Russian entertainers come to India to promote Indo-Soviet relations. Despite their love for one another, their story ends with Marina leaving the country after the circus ends.

Kseniya was just 21 when she appeared in Mera Naam Joker. The Moscow-based artist worked as a professional ballerina at the Bolshoi Ballet Academy before making her Hindi film debut.

At 40, she stopped performing ballet and began teaching young girls the nuances of the dance form at a government academy while navigating her career as an actress.

Besides working in Russian films, she returned to Bollywood in 2009 and worked with Raj Kapoor’s son, Rishi Kapoor.

The duo, who were featured in Mera Naam Joker, collaborated on Chintu Ji, a film loosely based on real incidents from Rishi Kapoor’s life. It was released on the occasion of the actor’s 57th birthday.