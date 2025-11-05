This Bollywood Superstar Allowed Everyone To Throw 100 Eggs At Him For A Scene, Shot Iconic Song With No Sleep

How far can an actor go to stay true to his craft? Well, the one we are talking about has built his entire career on discipline, grit and an unwavering commitment to perfection.

During a shoot, he left everyone shocked with his determination. How? He didn’t flinch even as over 100 eggs were thrown at him.

Any guesses who the actor is? It is none other than Akshay Kumar and the way he stood there to ensure authenticity in the scene left everyone on set totally stunned.

In a candid chat with Friday Talkies, renowned choreographer Chinni Prakash shared, “In one song sequence, girls had to throw eggs at him, it hurts, and the smell stays for hours. But he didn’t say a word. No complaints, no tantrums, just pure professionalism.”

Prakash added, “He is a very sincere boy and gives his 100 percent. In the 25–50 songs I’ve shot with him, he never asked to change a single step.”

The choreographer described him as humble and grounded despite being in the industry for decades. “I have never seen a hard-working actor like him,” he remarked.

Akshay and Chinni Prakash’s collaboration spans from the early 90s to recent years. The choreographer thinks that the actor is still the same on set.

Chinni, who recently worked with Akshay for the Housefull franchise, opined, “You tell him to jump from the 10th floor, and he’ll do it without hesitation.”

Chinni also took a nostalgic turn, recalling the making of the iconic Mohra song, Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast. When the choreographer first heard the tune, he thought it sounded like a ghazal.

But Akshay had a different vision and he predicted that it would be a hit. As fate turned out, the song ended up becoming one of the most memorable tracks of the decade.

Shooting that number wasn’t easy either. None of the leads, nor Chinni himself, had matching schedules. They filmed entirely at night using three cameras across three days.

“Everyone was half-asleep,” Chinni remembered. He added, “But the energy he brought to the floor kept everyone going.”