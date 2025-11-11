This Dharmendra Film Ruled Theatres For 50 Weeks, Made Him Overnight Star

Dharmendra, born in the village of Nasrali in Punjab, grew up dreaming of becoming an actor long before he knew what stardom is.

Determined to make it big, he moved to Mumbai with nothing but hope and a dream in his eyes. It was after six years of struggle that he delivered his first blockbuster.

The film in question was Phool Aur Patthar, released in 1966. It changed everything for the legendary actor, making him a household name across India.

Directed by OP Ralhan, the film became the highest-grossing movie of the year and ran in theatres for over 50 weeks, cementing Dharmendra’s stardom.

It starred Dharmendra opposite the legendary Meena Kumari and their onscreen chemistry became the highlight of the movie.

After Phool Aur Patthar, Dharmendra and Meena Kumari went on to work together in several films, including Chandan Ka Palna, Majhli Didi and Baharon Ki Manzil.

Interestingly, Dharmendra wasn’t the first choice for the role. OP Ralhan had initially approached Sunil Dutt who turned it down due to its bold storyline.

One particular shirtless scene from the film became iconic. Dharmendra later revealed that it was his idea in order to showcase the character’s vulnerability.

The success of Phool Aur Patthar opened doors to many more iconic films, solidifying Dharmendra’s legacy as one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring heroes.

The movie’s story revolves around a gangster named Shaka who finds compassion for a dying widow left behind by her family.

Dharmendra is currently in the headlines for his health concerns. The actor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.