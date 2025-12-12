This Famous Biryani In Taj Hotel Was Named By Rajinikanth After He Loved The Taste

Biryani is not just a food, it is an emotion. Don’t know about you, but Tamil superstar Rajinikanth agrees with us on this.

So much so that a biryani at Taj Coromandel in Chennai was named by him. He loved the taste and called it ‘Ghilli (too tasty) Biriyani’. The chefs mixed Mutton Roganjosh with Pilau rice, and the wet texture is the X-factor.

Rajinikanth was born into a modest family in Bengaluru. He grew up facing hardship and responsibilities far beyond his age, yet the spark was always there.

He lost his mother at a young age, worked odd jobs to survive and learned early that life demanded both courage and discipline from those who dared to dream big.

His charismatic ways on Bengaluru’s buses often drew crowds and even colleagues admired how effortlessly he entertained people amid doing routine work.

A friend named Raj Bahadur spotted his spark and pushed him to join the Madras Film Institute. Determined to make it big, he pursued despite lacking family support.

With the help of friends, he trained in acting, learned Tamil, and delivered such impactful performances that director K Balachander cast him in Apoorva Raagangal.

He first appeared in negative roles but soon broke free from the typecasting. Films like Bhoovan Oru Kelvi Kuri proved he was ready to lead the screen.

Then came Baashha, the film that turned him into a global superstar, shattered box office records and earned him fans from India to Japan and beyond.

He acted across Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and even Bengali cinema. His film Muthu was also released in Japan whereas Chandramukhi reached Turkey and Germany.