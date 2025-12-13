This Is Why Alia Bhatt Often Sings The Malayalam Song Unni Vava Vo | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 13, 2025, 12:06 IST

The video opens inside an airport terminal, where the new bride is seen on a moving walkway.

Alia Bhatt recently took over the internet when she attended the Red Sea International Film Festival, turning heads with her ultra-stylish looks and winning the Golden Globe Horizon Award. However, it wasn’t just her fashion choices or the prestigious honour that won hearts; there was something more.

A video of the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actress has been circulating on social media, where she can be seen singing “Unni Vava Vo,” a popular Malayalam lullaby. What made the moment even more special was the adorable reason behind why she chose to sing it, leaving fans completely smitten.

Alia And Raha’s Love For Unni Vava Vo

Originally sung by K. S. Chithra, Unni Va Va Vo is a Malayalam lullaby from the 1991 film Santhwanam. Explaining how this 34-year-old song found its way into the Kapoor–Bhatt household, Alia Bhatt revealed, “In an earlier interview, I mentioned that our Malayali nanny has been singing Unni Vava Vo to Raha ever since she was born.” Alia also shared that Ranbir Kapoor has learned the lullaby as well, just for Raha.

When the journalist asked Alia to sing the lullaby, she obliged, and sang it in her soulful voice. The audience too joined in. After finishing the song, Alia added, “Raha loves it. Now she even requests it herself, saying, ‘Sing this song, sing that song.’”

Watch the video here:

About The Red Sea International Film Festival

The festival honours cinema from Africa, Asia, and the Arab world, and is held in Jeddah’s Al-Balad district. Alia Bhatt won the prestigious Horizon Award at the 2025 event and instantly took over the internet with her stunning looks.

For one appearance, Alia opted for a gorgeous black dress with delicate lace detailing. She kept her accessories minimal, pairing the look with a dainty necklace and goggles. Her makeup featured her signature dewy finish, adding an effortless glow.

In another look, Alia moved away from monochrome hues and chose a sand-yellow off-shoulder dress with an attached cape. The floral prints gave the outfit a romantic touch, while her soft waves perfectly elevated the overall look.

Whether it’s fashion, films, or singing lullabies, Mama Alia Bhatt is truly acing it all.

