সোমবার, ১০ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:১৫ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Dharmendra Health Update: After Hema Malini, Sunny Deol Also Reaches Hospital With Sons | Bollywood News তীব্র সংকটে তেহরান, দুই সপ্তাহের মধ্যে শুকিয়ে যাবে সুপেয় পানি After being awarded 1 lakh per run scored in Women’s World Cup final, Richa Ghosh to get stadium named after her | Cricket News This Low-Budget Movie Has Become 4th Most Successful Film Of 2025 | Bollywood News Making of India’s 91st GM Raahul VS: Battling financial troubles, ‘negative emotions’, before doing a Divya Deshmukh | Exclusive | Chess News ইসির সিদ্ধান্ত ‘অবৈধ’ ঘোষণা, বাগেরহাটে ৪টি সংসদীয় আসন বহাল: হাইকোর্ট – Corporate Sangbad পিরোজপুর সরকারি মহিলা কলেজে নবীনবরণ ও প্রকাশনা উৎসব ১৩ নভেম্বর বাংলাদেশ সাবমেরিন ক্যাবলসের পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad ‘Defamatory Portrayal, Faced Mockery’: Sameer Wankhede To Delhi HC On ‘Ba***ds Of Bollywood’ | India News New Delhi’s Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium to be dismantled: What is next for iconic JLN Stadium? All you need to know | More sports News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

This Low-Budget Movie Has Become 4th Most Successful Film Of 2025 | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১০ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১০ সময় দেখুন
This Low-Budget Movie Has Become 4th Most Successful Film Of 2025 | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Produced on a budget of Rs 250 million, the film has grossed around Rs 790 million so far, delivering an impressive return on investment of about 220%

font
The romantic drama stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. (News18 Hindi)

The romantic drama stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. (News18 Hindi)

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic drama film ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat‘ has emerged as a box office superhit. Remarkably, it has also secured its position as one of the most profitable films of the year.

This accomplishment places it alongside Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: Chapter 1‘ and the Telugu film ‘Mahavatar Narsimha‘, both of which generated substantial returns on their investments.

In 2025, several films have yielded significant profits for their makers. ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat‘, produced on a budget of Rs 250 million (excluding Prints and Advertising costs), has so far grossed about Rs 790 million, achieving a return on investment of approximately 220 percent.

Meanwhile, ‘Mahavatar Narsimha‘ has been the most profitable film of the year, earning over Rs 2.5 billion on a budget of Rs 150 million, with an ROI of 1557 percent.

‘Saiyaara’ Delivers 651% Profit

Another notable film, ‘Saiyaara‘, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, garnered a profit of 651 percent. This romantic drama, produced on a budget of Rs 450 million, earned Rs 3.38 billion.

‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Becomes A Blockbuster

Kantara: Chapter 1‘ also stood out as a blockbuster this year. The Hindi version of Rishab Shetty’s film was acquired for Rs 600 million. Post-release, it grossed about Rs 2.2 billion, resulting in a return on investment of 267 percent. ‘Kantara: Chapter 1‘ became the highest-grossing film of 2025, surpassing Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhava‘.

Harshvardhan Rane Joins ‘Force 3’ Cast

Amidst the success of ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat‘, Harshvardhan Rane has signed on for John Abraham’s ‘Force 3‘. He announced this via his Instagram story. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Rane is receiving a fee of Rs 150 million for his role in the film, which is being produced by John Abraham himself.

First Published:

November 10, 2025, 18:14 IST

Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Dharmendra Health Update: After Hema Malini, Sunny Deol Also Reaches Hospital With Sons | Bollywood News

Dharmendra Health Update: After Hema Malini, Sunny Deol Also Reaches Hospital With Sons | Bollywood News

তীব্র সংকটে তেহরান, দুই সপ্তাহের মধ্যে শুকিয়ে যাবে সুপেয় পানি

তীব্র সংকটে তেহরান, দুই সপ্তাহের মধ্যে শুকিয়ে যাবে সুপেয় পানি

ইসির সিদ্ধান্ত ‘অবৈধ’ ঘোষণা, বাগেরহাটে ৪টি সংসদীয় আসন বহাল: হাইকোর্ট – Corporate Sangbad

ইসির সিদ্ধান্ত ‘অবৈধ’ ঘোষণা, বাগেরহাটে ৪টি সংসদীয় আসন বহাল: হাইকোর্ট – Corporate Sangbad

১৩ নভেম্বর বাংলাদেশ সাবমেরিন ক্যাবলসের পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad

১৩ নভেম্বর বাংলাদেশ সাবমেরিন ক্যাবলসের পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad

‘Defamatory Portrayal, Faced Mockery’: Sameer Wankhede To Delhi HC On ‘Ba***ds Of Bollywood’ | India News

‘Defamatory Portrayal, Faced Mockery’: Sameer Wankhede To Delhi HC On ‘Ba***ds Of Bollywood’ | India News

দুই পা হারানো আহাদের পাশে মোশরাফ

দুই পা হারানো আহাদের পাশে মোশরাফ

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST