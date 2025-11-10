This Low-Budget Movie Has Become 4th Most Successful Film Of 2025 | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 10, 2025, 18:14 IST

Produced on a budget of Rs 250 million, the film has grossed around Rs 790 million so far, delivering an impressive return on investment of about 220%

The romantic drama stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. (News18 Hindi)

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic drama film ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat‘ has emerged as a box office superhit. Remarkably, it has also secured its position as one of the most profitable films of the year.

This accomplishment places it alongside Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: Chapter 1‘ and the Telugu film ‘Mahavatar Narsimha‘, both of which generated substantial returns on their investments.

In 2025, several films have yielded significant profits for their makers. ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat‘, produced on a budget of Rs 250 million (excluding Prints and Advertising costs), has so far grossed about Rs 790 million, achieving a return on investment of approximately 220 percent.

Meanwhile, ‘Mahavatar Narsimha‘ has been the most profitable film of the year, earning over Rs 2.5 billion on a budget of Rs 150 million, with an ROI of 1557 percent.

‘Saiyaara’ Delivers 651% Profit

Another notable film, ‘Saiyaara‘, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, garnered a profit of 651 percent. This romantic drama, produced on a budget of Rs 450 million, earned Rs 3.38 billion.

‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Becomes A Blockbuster

‘Kantara: Chapter 1‘ also stood out as a blockbuster this year. The Hindi version of Rishab Shetty’s film was acquired for Rs 600 million. Post-release, it grossed about Rs 2.2 billion, resulting in a return on investment of 267 percent. ‘Kantara: Chapter 1‘ became the highest-grossing film of 2025, surpassing Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhava‘.

Harshvardhan Rane Joins ‘Force 3’ Cast

Amidst the success of ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat‘, Harshvardhan Rane has signed on for John Abraham’s ‘Force 3‘. He announced this via his Instagram story. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Rane is receiving a fee of Rs 150 million for his role in the film, which is being produced by John Abraham himself.

First Published: November 10, 2025, 18:14 IST