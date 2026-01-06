This Pakistan Actress Was Introduced By Raj Kapoor, Had 4 Failed Marriages, Fought For Child’s Custody With Famous Singer

In the early 1990s, a new face from across the border quietly captured Indian cinema’s attention. She arrived with an innocence that felt rare even then. Audiences were instantly drawn to her expressive eyes and gentle smile. Her debut film became a cultural moment but followed was far more turbulent.

She was introduced by legendary filmmaker, Raj Kapoor, known for presenting heroines as pivotal characters. His films often launched actresses like Mandakini who left lasting impressions with her role in Ram Teri Ganga Maili. Just like Mandakini, this actress also became a popular name after her debut film but her personal life soon overshadowed her professional success.

We are talking about Zeba Bakhtiar. The actress had left a distinct impression with her innocent face and sweet smile. Zeba was born in Pakistan to a famous poet. After this film, Zeba remained in the news for her personal life. The actress married four times and divorced all four of them, three of which lasted only a year.

Zeba Bakhtiar made her Hindi film debut in Raj Kapoor’s Henna in 1991. Starring opposite Rishi Kapoor, she became an overnight sensation. Before her Bollywood debut, the actress was married to a person named Salim Valliyani. The union didn’t last long and the couple filed for divorce in the following year.

Her second marriage was with Jaaved Jaaferi. The two got married in 1989 in secret but soon, rumours started floating around. Zeba denied these claims and Jaaved, on the other hand, made their nikahnama public. It was only a year after their marriage, Zeba and Jaaved went their separate ways after a mutual divorce.

In 1991, Jaaved got married for the second time to Habiba Jaaferi, the same time when Henna was released in cinemas. The Pakistani actress went on to star in four more Bollywood films, Mohabbat Ki Arzoo, Jai Vikranta and others with top actors such as Vinod Khanna and Jackie Shroff.

In 1993, Zeba married singer Adnan Sami (then a Pakistani citizen). The marriage appeared stable at first, despite many labelling the couple as a mismatch for their age difference and star power. While Adnan, at the time, was a newcomer, Zeba was a star. The two even appeared in a Pakistani movie called Sargam in 1995 which was widely appreciated by the audience.

Zeba and Adnan also welcomed their son, Azaan Sami Khan, who followed in both his parents’ footsteps to become a music composer and actor. The marriage ended after about four years. The separation deeply affected Zeba’s life. She reportedly fought for years to gain custody of her son but Adnan also shared responsibility. After Zeba, the music composer got married and divorced again.

The actress still did not give up and gave love another chance in 2009 when she reportedly got married to a man named Sohail Khan Leghari at the age of 47. But even this marriage did not last even a year. To note, Zeba has never stated that she was married to Jaaved Jaaferi and even publicly discussed her marriage with Sohail.