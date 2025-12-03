This Pankaj Tripathi-Backed Show On Little Girl’s Anxiety Attack Beats Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood On IMDb

Perfect Family: Therapy ka Safar, marks celebrated actor Pankaj Tripathi’s debut production. The television series is a sincere look at therapy and trauma, with a light-hearted touch from the Kakarias’ humorous sides.Perfect Family: Therapy ka Safar, marks celebrated actor Pankaj Tripathi’s debut production. The television series is a sincere look at therapy and trauma, with a light-hearted touch from the Kakarias’ humorous sides.

Produced under Jar Pictures, the series stars Neha Dhupia as the therapist. Besides her, it features Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Gulshan Devaiah, Girija Oak, and Kaveri Seth in key roles.

With an IMDb rating of 9, this family drama has been receiving widespread love from fans. The heart of the series is a little girl who suffers from anxiety attacks. Whereas, Aryan Khan’s Ba***ds of Bollywood has 7.6 ratings on IMDb.

Each character of the series has been properly portrayed, subtly showcasing how people’s stored anger and previously unexpressed emotions contribute to anxiety and depression in the long run.

Released on November 27, Perfect Family highlights issues of a normal life – from dealing with business competitors, corporate pressure, saas-bahu issues, and many others.

Directed by Sachin Pathak and created by Palak Bhambri, the series follows a seemingly flawless Punjabi family that appears happy but faces hidden issues.

As they deal with their issues and anxiety without seeking therapy or counselling sessions, the series shows how their coping mechanisms are ultimately hampering their health.

This is when one of the smallest members of the family gets detected with Hyper Sensitivity Syndrome. Her school then asks the entire Kakaria family to start attending therapy together to address mental health.

At first, the family is reluctant to undergo therapy, but as they honestly begin to reveal their secrets to the therapist, the roots of the family’s stress begin to unravel. This series became a hit on YouTube from the moment it aired.

Gradually, the family’s struggles ultimately bond them as they fight the societal and cultural stigma as a team to address their mental issues.

This series will help you understand that seeking therapy is not taboo. You can watch it on JAR Pictures’ official YouTube channel.

The first two episodes are free for users. For the remaining six episodes, users will need to pay a premium fee of Rs 59.