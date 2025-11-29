This Powerful Love Triangle Gave Bollywood Three Superstars And A Box Office Record Hard To Forget

Bollywood has given us films that have become cult classics. In 1991, one such film arrived and instantly turned three young actors into sensations.

The film didn’t just win hearts; it created a wave. Its music was one for the books and the dialogue echoed everywhere.

We are talking about Saajan, the blockbuster that starred Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles.

When Saajan hit theatres, the response was explosive. It shattered box office records and became one of the highest-grossing films of 1991.

The film was made on a modest budget of just Rs 1.5 crore. Despite that, Saajan earned around Rs 18.35 crore, becoming one of the year’s most profitable films, reported Saclink.

What truly made Saajan an instant was its timeless music. Even today, songs from the film, including Bahut Pyar Karte Hai and Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai continue to play at gatherings.

Director Lawrence D’Souza originally wanted Aamir Khan instead of Sanjay Dutt and Ayesha Jhulka instead of Madhuri Dixit.

Well, destiny had other plans and the final trio created magic that seems hard to imagine with someone else in the roles.

Saajan’s success revived Bollywood’s love for emotional love triangles, thanks to the emotional depth in the storyline.

The story follows Aman, a gifted poet with a disability who writes under the name Sagar. His words win over Pooja who has no idea about the man behind him.

Meanwhile, Aman’s best friend Akash falls for the same woman, unaware she already loves Sagar’s poetry.