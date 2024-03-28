This Salman Khan-Kareena Kapoor 2009 Film Was Declared A Box Office Disaster

Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in the film industry. He boasts a huge fan following and a successful lineup of films. Fans and critics usually expect his movies to be a hit, such is Salman Khan’s star value. Sometimes, even with Salman Khan in the lead role, movies still fail badly at the box office. One such movie that failed to make a mark was Main Aurr Mrs Khanna. It was released on October 16, 2009, and was a box office disaster. Many people might not even remember the film. Despite the filmmakers’ efforts to recoup the production costs, the movie didn’t earn good money at the box office. The film, starring Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Kareena Kapoor, was made with a budget of Rs 38 crore. When it was released, it failed badly at the box office and earned Rs 14.6 crore.

Main Aurr Mrs Khanna, starring Sohail Khan, Salman Khan, and Kareena Kapoor, revolves around the story of a married couple dealing with difficulties in their relationship. Sameer (Salman Khan) falls in love with Raina (Kareena Kapoor) and goes against her family’s wishes to marry her. An unexpected development unfolds in the lives of Raina and Sameer, who live abroad when Akash (Sohail Khan) becomes a part of Raina’s life. Akash and Raina, who work together, develop a strong bond and falsely declare themselves as a married couple to obtain a foreign visa.

Two years after the release of this film, Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor appeared together in another film titled Bodyguard. The film was a major commercial success at the box office.

It is worth noting that several films starring Salman Khan and Sohail Khan together have failed to perform well at the box office. The duo appeared in films such as Main Aurr Mrs Khanna, Tubelight, Radhe, and Veer.

Despite Salman Khan’s attempts to introduce his brother Sohail Khan to the film industry, he failed to outshine. Sohail Khan has appeared in several movies but each time, his films have ended up with disappointment.

Salman Khan was last seen in the film Dabangg 3. He has a few films for release on his slate including Be Happy, Beyond the Star, and Angry Young Men.