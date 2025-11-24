This Shah Rukh Khan Film Scripted Rs 1 Crore Opening Day Record, But Failed To Hold It And Fell Flat At Box Office

Back in 1995, a big Bollywood film arrived with huge buzz and had not one but three mega stars. Even the storyline promised high drama and emotion.

The build-up was so strong that the film opened with Rs 1 crore on Day 1, a massive figure for the 90s. Everyone thought the makers had hit the jackpot.

Contrary to what was expected, the film crashed at the box office. It was Trimurti, the first film of Subhash Ghai’s production house, Mukta Arts.

The film told the story of three brothers who shared nothing but hatred. Their emotional conflict formed the heart of the narrative.

Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan played the three brothers, each carrying deep resentment and pain. The film is directed by Mukul Anand.

Their mother, played by Priya Tendulkar, was a police officer imprisoned on false charges. Her character connected the brothers’ journeys, creating the film’s plot.

Made on a budget of Rs 11 crore, it was one of the most expensive films of its time. Despite the huge opening, it couldn’t even earn what was spent.

During its theatrical run, Trimurti collected around Rs 9 crore at the box office, falling short of its budget.

When the film tanked, blame began to surface. Some pointed fingers at the script, saying the emotional drama failed to resonate with the audience. Others blamed the direction, saying the film felt confused.

Adding to the troubles, one major twist hit the film early on. Sanjay Dutt, initially a part of the cast, had to leave the project after filming some scenes.