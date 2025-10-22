This Throwback Photo Proves Baby Dua Is Her Mummy Deepika Padukone’s ‘Mini-Me’ | Bollywood News

বুধবার, ২২ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ১২:১১ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

This Throwback Photo Proves Baby Dua Is Her Mummy Deepika Padukone's 'Mini-Me'

  বুধবার, ২২ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
Fans began debating in the post’s comment section whether Dua looks more like Deepika Padukone or Ranveer Singh.

Dua was born on September 8, 2024. (Photo Source: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Dua’s first images have taken the internet by storm. While fans, overwhelmed with excitement, are calling the adorable snaps of the baby girl the best Diwali gift ever, the one-year-old’s cuteness is leaving the entire nation drooling. Amid these, the newbie mommy’s throwback photo resurfaces on the internet.

In a post shared on Instagram, we get to see a collage of two pictures – a childhood photo of Deepika Padukone alongside the recently uploaded image of her daughter, Dua. In the side-by-side comparison of the mother-daughter duo, they can be seen posing with one of their fingers inside their mouths. Undoubtedly, cuteness is overloaded!

Deepika Padukone And Dua Are Posing For The Lens Similarly

They can be seen smiling with similar expressions and looking every bit adorable. Deepika’s picture was reportedly captured during winter, as the then-baby doll can be seen decked up in a white-hued sweater with blue stripes, baby pink pants, matching socks and a cute cap.

Dua, on the other hand, wore a red frock which featured golden thread work in the hemline. The one-year-old baby girl’s looks also included two cutesy ponytails and a tiny red bindi.

Fans Are Debating Over Dua’s Inherited Looks From Her Parents

The post was captioned as “Too cute to handle! Dua is basically a mom in a mini version.” Social media users were instantly left divided, with many of them flooding the comment section debating about Dua’s inherited looks from her parents. While a user said, “Like father like daughter…she looks more like her dad,” another person replied to the comment by writing, “No, it’s a mix.” Someone said, “Mommy’s face is copied but has Daddy’s smile. Perfect Combination.” A comment read, “She’s a daddy girl except for the ears.”

“She looks like Ranveer,” said one more person. Another fan also anticipated, “Her eyes are like her father’s. I love Deepika’s eyes, maybe the next child.”

Dua Twinned In Red With Mommy Deepika Padukone In Diwali Moments

A few hours ago, Deepika Padukone wished her fans on Diwali by posting a couple of lovely pictures with her family. In the joint post with Ranveer Singh, the three of them were seen radiating pure happiness as they unveiled their baby girl’s first look. The little one was seen twinning in red with the actress, while the doting daddy complemented them in a white bandhgala suit.

The celebrity couple got married on November 14, 2018, after dating for some years. They followed both their Konkani and Sindhi traditions during the dreamy wedding ceremony held in Lake Como, Italy. After living in marital bliss for years, they were blessed with their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024. Soon after her birth, the parents requested that everyone refrain from taking pictures of the baby girl in public until they decide it is the right time to introduce her to the world.

October 22, 2025

