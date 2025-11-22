Thugesh Host Mahesh Keshwala Weds Jigisha Bhanushali, Calls Marriage A ‘Collaboration Of A Lifetime’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 22, 2025, 22:00 IST

Mahesh Keshwala, known as Thugesh, weds Jigisha Bhanushali in a heartfelt ceremony. His “collaboration of a lifetime” post wins over fans and fellow creators.

Mahesh Keshwala, popularly known as Thugesh, married his longtime partner Jigisha Bhanushali in a beautiful ceremony.

Mahesh Keshwala, better known to millions as Thugesh, has officially embarked on a new chapter as he married his longtime love, Jigisha Bhanushali. The popular creator shared the joyous news with a series of heartwarming wedding photos, captioning the post, “Collaboration of a Lifetime! 🙏❣️ 22.11.2025 ♾️♥️ Bless us with your prayers and love!”

The carousel, posted on Instagram, beautifully captures the couple’s big day. Mahesh, dressed in an elegant ivory sherwani adorned with subtle embroidery, stands beside Jigisha, who radiates classic bridal charm in a bright red lehenga. Their first photo is a tender moment frozen in time — the couple holding hands and resting their foreheads against each other, eyes closed, as if savoring the enormity of the moment. Another frame shows them breaking into wide, uninhibited smiles, hands raised in celebration, embodying the unfiltered happiness of the day. The remaining images reveal soft, intimate exchanges — glances, gentle touches, shared laughter — moments that reflect a deep, quiet love beneath the glamour.

As soon as the post went live, the comment section turned into a digital shower of blessings. Comedian Bharti Singh dropped a quick, warm “congratulations 🥂.” Fellow creator Fukra Insaan added, “Love it ❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations darlingggggg. ❤️❤️ Dher dher dher sara pyaaar.” Fans filled the rest of the space with hearts, claps, and heartfelt wishes, celebrating the union of one of YouTube’s most beloved personalities.

Who is Jigisha Bhanushali?

Despite being married to a widely recognized digital star, Jigisha has maintained a notably low profile. Her Instagram account, @jigisha_bhanushali, is private with just under 200 followers. Her older social media activity reveals that she once described herself as an “aspiring lawyer” on her X account back in 2015. Her professional identity is more formally established on LinkedIn, where she is listed as a qualified Company Secretary (CS). Jigisha completed her LLB from Om Vidyalankar Shikshan Sanstha’s Asmita College of Law in Vikhroli (East), Mumbai — signaling a strong academic and legal background that she has quietly built away from the public eye.

Mahesh Keshwala’s Journey From YouTube to The Thugesh Show

Mahesh’s journey began on YouTube with quirky comedy sketches and lighthearted reaction videos. His sharp observational humor and effortless timing quickly earned him a dedicated fan base. As his content evolved, he moved into commentary and social critique, eventually launching The Thugesh Show in 2023 — a format that blended comedy, analysis, and personality-driven storytelling. The show’s success pushed his popularity to new heights, establishing him as one of India’s most recognizable digital creators.

Now, as he steps into married life with Jigisha, fans celebrate not just the creator — but the man behind the camera, beginning a life he calls his greatest “collaboration.”

Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun…Read More Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun… Read More

First Published: November 22, 2025, 22:00 IST

News movies bollywood Thugesh Host Mahesh Keshwala Weds Jigisha Bhanushali, Calls Marriage A ‘Collaboration Of A Lifetime’