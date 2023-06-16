Tiger 3: Salman Khan Performs Daring Rooftop Scene, Greets Fans in Viral Video; Watch

Salman Khan has been busy with the filming of Tiger 3. While the project is kept under tight wraps, a video of the actor performing stunts on rooftops is now going viral. Tiger 3 marks Salman’s return as the spy for the third time. He will reunite with Katrina Kaif and it is rumoured that Emraan Hashmi will be seen as the baddie in the movie.

While Yash Raj Films is keeping the film as secretive as possible, a video has been shared by Instant Bollywood and it shows Salman wrapping a daring stunt scene. In the video, the actor was seen returning to his vanity with his entourage. He walked on planks set between rooftops and waved at fans as he made his way back to his vanity. The actor was seen dressed in an all-black ensemble for the scene.

Tiger 3 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. While Salman, Katrina and Emraan are expected to be a part of the film, multiple reports have said that Shah Rukh Khan also has a pivotal cameo in the movie.

Earlier this month, E-Times reported that Shah Rukh Khan joined Salman Khan for Tiger 3 shoot in Madh Island. Reportedly, a set has been constructed as the superstars shoot for an action-packed sequence there. Tiger 3 is part of YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Besides Salman Khan, Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. It is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali.

Meanwhile, fans are also waiting for Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Tiger Vs Pathaan. While the film has not been officially announced as of now, earlier this year, it was reported that the movie is just an idea and is not happening anytime soon.