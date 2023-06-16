শুক্রবার , ১৬ জুন ২০২৩ | ২রা আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Tiger 3: Salman Khan Performs Daring Rooftop Scene, Greets Fans in Viral Video; Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১৬, ২০২৩ ৬:৩০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
salman khan tiger 3


Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3.

Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3.

Salman Khan is currently filming Tiger 3. The actor will be seen with Katrina Kaif in the movie while Shah Rukh Khan is rumoured to have a cameo.

Salman Khan has been busy with the filming of Tiger 3. While the project is kept under tight wraps, a video of the actor performing stunts on rooftops is now going viral. Tiger 3 marks Salman’s return as the spy for the third time. He will reunite with Katrina Kaif and it is rumoured that Emraan Hashmi will be seen as the baddie in the movie.

While Yash Raj Films is keeping the film as secretive as possible, a video has been shared by Instant Bollywood and it shows Salman wrapping a daring stunt scene. In the video, the actor was seen returning to his vanity with his entourage. He walked on planks set between rooftops and waved at fans as he made his way back to his vanity. The actor was seen dressed in an all-black ensemble for the scene.

Tiger 3 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. While Salman, Katrina and Emraan are expected to be a part of the film, multiple reports have said that Shah Rukh Khan also has a pivotal cameo in the movie.

Earlier this month, E-Times reported that Shah Rukh Khan joined Salman Khan for Tiger 3 shoot in Madh Island. Reportedly, a set has been constructed as the superstars shoot for an action-packed sequence there. Tiger 3 is part of YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Besides Salman Khan, Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. It is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali.

Meanwhile, fans are also waiting for Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Tiger Vs Pathaan. While the film has not been officially announced as of now, earlier this year, it was reported that the movie is just an idea and is not happening anytime soon.

dishya
Dishya Sharma

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuelRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm porajito k
‘পরাজিত অপশক্তি বঙ্গবন্ধুর ম্যুরাল ভেঙেছে’
বাংলাদেশ
1686875635 photo
World Cup Stage 3: Indian archers win recurve team bronze | More sports News
খেলাধুলা
FotoJet 2023 06 15T191443.899
মাথার চুল উঠে যাচ্ছে, ‘টাকপোকা’ লাগেনি তো? সতর্ক না হলে চরম বিপদ! hair loss alopecia areata causes symptoms and diagnosis – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
salman khan tiger 3
Tiger 3: Salman Khan Performs Daring Rooftop Scene, Greets Fans in Viral Video; Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
block market

ব্লক মার্কেটে ২৭ কোটি টাকার লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad

 wm chittagong kornofuli

কর্ণফুলী রক্ষার দাবিতে ‘ভাসমান জলযানে’ সংবাদ সম্মেলন

 russia coronavirus AP 2

গতকাল করোনায় চট্টগ্রামে শনাক্ত ৩০০, মৃত্যু ৭

 image 449830 1628006038

অস্ট্রেলিয়ার বিপক্ষে টাইগারদের দুর্দান্ত জয়ে রাষ্ট্রপতি ও প্রধানমন্ত্রীর অভিনন্দন

 New Project 13 6

Hair Care: হিতে বিপরীত! যখন কন্ডিশনারও হয়ে ওঠে চুলের পরম শত্রু

 High Blood Sugar Control Tips 15

এই মিষ্টিপাতা বাসি মুখে খেয়ে দেখুন এই মিষ্টিপাতা, ব্লাড সুগার বলবে ছেড়ে দে মা কেঁদে বাঁচি ৷ The sweet leaf will helps to reduce High Blood Sugar From Body. – News18 Bangla

 1625669122 pratima

Northeast Expands Presence in Union Cabinet

 wm saudiarab2

সৌদি আরবে পর্যটন ভিসা চালু ১ আগস্ট থেকে

 194514cop kalerkantho pic

টিকটক-লাইকি-পাবজি-ফ্রি ফায়ার বন্ধে রিটের শুনানি আজ – Corporate Sangbad

 wm chosik vfdkvd vcdgv ort dh

৭ ঘণ্টায় নগর সাফ— দাবি চসিকের