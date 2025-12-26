Tiger 3 To Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Salman Khan Films That Ruled Box Office | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 26, 2025, 14:27 IST

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is Salman Khan’s highest-grossing film, earning a worldwide total of Rs 922.03 crore.

With a career spanning over three decades, Salman Khan remains one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring superstars. From his breakthrough performance in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) to iconic hits such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Karan Arjun, Andaz Apna Apna, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Dabangg, his filmography is packed with superhit movies.

While the past few years have not been particularly fruitful for the actor at the box office, one simply cannot deny his influence in Indian cinema. Only a few actors command the loyalty and appeal he does in both India and abroad. On the occasion of his birthday this year, let’s have a look at Salman’s top five highest-grossing films of all time at the global box office.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)

Salman starred opposite Sonam Kapoor in the romantic family drama directed by Sooraj Barjatya. In Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, he played the dual roles of an ordinary man, Prem, and the crown prince, Yuvraj Vijay Singh. Besides the lead pair, the film featured Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher, Swara Bhaskar, Armaan Kohli, Deepak Dobriyal and Aashika Bhatia in supporting roles. Made on a budget of Rs 170 crore, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo grossed Rs 405.85 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. It earned Rs 210.16 crore in India alone, and is fifth on the list.

Tiger 3 (2023)

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 was the third instalment of the Tiger franchise and the fifth film in the YRF spy universe. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, the film grossed Rs 464 crore worldwide. At the Indian box office, it raked in Rs 282.79 crore. Tiger 3 featured Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, with Kumud Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Jethwa and Riddhi Dogra in other pivotal roles.

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

A sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, the action thriller was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Tiger Zinda Hai is the third-highest-grossing film of the actor. It was made on a budget of Rs 120-130 crore. Upon its release, the film earned Rs 558 crore worldwide and became one of the highest-grossing films of 2017. It earned Rs 339.16 crore at the Indian box office. Katrina Kaif had reprised her role in the sequel. Besides them, Sajjad Delafrooz, Girish Karnad, Paresh Rawal, Kumud Mishra and Angad Bedi were seen in supporting roles.

Sultan (2016)

The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, centered on a fictional wrestler whose successful career strains his personal life. Salman Khan starred opposite Anushka Sharma in Sultan. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 90 crore, the movie is the second-highest-grossing film in the actor’s career. Sultan earned Rs 627.82 crore worldwide, with over Rs 300 crore in India.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

The highest-grossing film in Salman’s filmography is his 2015 release, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film centers on Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, a devotee of Lord Hanuman, who embarks on a journey to return a mute young Pakistani girl to her parents. It featured debutante Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, among others. While the film was made on a budget of Rs 75 crore, it earned Rs 922.03 crore worldwide. It raked in Rs 320.34 crore in India alone. Directed by Kabir Khan, it remains one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time and continues to receive praise.

