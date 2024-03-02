Tiger Shroff Cuts Birthday Cake With Paps As He Arrives For Anant-Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Festivities

Tiger Shroff is celebrating his 34th birthday today, March 2. The actor has reached Jamnagar to partake in Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. He received a warm welcome by the paps and cut a cake upon his arrival.

Tiger Shroff celebrated his birthday with paparazzi in Jamnagar, Gujrat. He has reached the city for Day 2 of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations. He was seen cutting a cake with the paps and celebrating his birthday with them. They also sang him happy birthday as he blew kisses and waved at them.

Check out the video here:

Jamnagar holds a special significance for the Ambani family due to their deep-rooted familial ties with the city. Jamnagar airport, which is used to single-digit landings daily, will see around 50 landings on March 1. The entire airport is being spruced up by Reliance as is the route to the RIL refinery complex.

During the March 1-3 pre-wedding bash, Day 1 is called An Evening in Everland, with the dress code listed as “elegant cocktail”. Day 2 will host A Walk on the Wildside with “jungle fever” as the suggested dress code. The final day will also comprise two events. The first one, Tusker Trails, suggests “casual chic” dressing, as guests are expected to further explore the green ambience of Jamnagar. The final party, Hastakshar, calls for an elegant evening with heritage Indian wear.

Meanwhile, up next, Tiger Shroff will be seen in the reboot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film will also star Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy. Directed and written by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is backed by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. He also has films like Baaghi 4 and Rambo in the pipeline.