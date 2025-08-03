Tiger Shroff Flaunts Dance Moves At A College Event, Fans Ask For Baaghi 4 Update | Bollywood News

Last Updated: August 03, 2025, 15:40 IST

Tiger Shroff is one of the best dancers in Bollywood. During a recent college event, he set the stage ablaze with his trademark dance moves. The actor, known for his electrifying performances and jaw-dropping action, left fans excited. The video has gone viral.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger shared a video in which he is seen dancing while attending a function in a junior college. Students are cheering for him. “Can never turn down your request thank u for all the power and love always,” read the caption. Many fans immediately asked about Baaghi 4 updates.

Watch the video here:

In July, Tiger Shroff apologised to his fans for the delay in the Baaghi 4 trailer launch. He took to his Instagram handle and dropped a poster which asked, “Where is Baaghi 4?” and then read, “It’s September already – fans deserve a trailer, not silence. Release the trailer on YouTube.” He also dropped a photo of himself from the upcoming movie. The picture featured his face, soaked in blood.

In the caption of his post, Tiger Shroff apologised to his fans for the delay and promised that the first promo of his movie would be released soon. “Dear army, I am so sorry to keep you all waiting. I’ve been seeing your messages and posts everyday and trust me im as excited to share this with you at the earliest! I promise you its worth the wait! giving you an official update soon on the first promo. Expect the unexpected! p.s – love all these posters you guys making thank you so much almost time @nadiadwalagrandson,” he wrote.

On July 9, the actor shared a series of pictures from the set, holding Baaghi 4’s clapboard. In another photo, he put his sculpted abs on full display. Alongside the photos, Tiger wrote, “And finally it comes to an end … thank you for all your love and allowing this franchise to reach so far.” Dedicating his upcoming film to his fans, the actor added, “Don’t think I’ve ever bled as much for any film. This one’s for you #4 coming soon.”

Directed by A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 promises to deliver raw, man-to-man action at its best. With this fourth installment, Tiger Shroff cements his place as one of the youngest stars to lead a major franchise across four films. Baaghi 4 is expected to take the action genre to a bolder, more thrilling level. As a franchise, the Baaghi series has garnered over 500 crore worldwide at the box office, solidifying its place as one of the most loved action franchises in Bollywood.

Baaghi 4 will hit theatres on September 5, 2025.

