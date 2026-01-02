Timothee Chalamet Refused A Double For Bold ‘Marty Supreme’ Scene, Said ‘I’ll Do It Myself’ | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 02, 2026, 07:57 IST

Timothee Chalamet refused a butt double in Marty Supreme, enduring real spanking by Kevin O’Leary as Milton Rockwell.

Timothee Chalamet to play a young Marty Mauser in Marty Supreme. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet has a penchant for getting it right in his work. The actor refused a butt double in his film ‘Marty Supreme’. The 30-year-old actor plays a ping pong star in the new sports drama and one memorable scene sees his character being spanked by Kevin O’Leary’s pen entrepreneur Milton Rockwell, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Kevin told ‘Variety’, “When it came time to whack him, there was a stunt a**. There was a double. (Chalamet) wouldn’t do it. He said he’ll do it himself. He didn’t want some other a** immortalised”.

Kevin added that shooting “went on for hours”, with director Josh Safdie doing about 40 takes until 4 in the morning. Kevin also had to use a real paddle after the fake one broke on the first hit. He said, “Josh was saying, ‘You’ve got to wind up harder’. I was really whacking him”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Rockwell humiliates Marty by spanking him in front of his dinner party guests, in retaliation for Marty’s entanglement with his wife, retired actress Kay Stone (Gwyneth Paltrow). Kevin called it “a pivotal scene of humiliation” for Marty, because “he had p***** me off so much and insulted me so many times that capital punishment was correct”.

He went on, “I never felt satisfied that he suffered enough for what he did. Even now, I’m still p*****”. Paltrow previously revealed her character has “a lot of sex” with the Dune star in Marty Supreme.

She told ‘Vanity Fair’ magazine, “I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie. There’s a lot, a lot”.

When asked if she’s in a lot of “vulnerable positions” with the ‘Dune’ star, she replied, “Beyond”. Gwyneth added of ‘Marty Supreme’, “(I play) this woman who is married to someone who is in the Ping-Pong mafia, as it were. They [the two characters] meet and she’s had a pretty tough life, and I think he breathes life back into her, but it’s kind of transactional for them both”.

She said it was a new experience using an intimacy coordinator on set for the spicy scenes.

