Tinnu Anand Threatens To Hit Stray Dogs With Hockey Stick, Police Complaint Filed

Last Updated: May 14, 2025, 19:18 IST

Veteran Bollywood actor Tinnu Anand faces backlash after a viral WhatsApp message threatening stray dogs near his home. A complaint led to police intervention.

Tinnu Anand slammed, asked to apologise.

Veteran Bollywood actor and filmmaker Tinnu Anand has landed in trouble after a controversial WhatsApp message of his went viral. In the message, he allegedly threatened to attack stray dogs near his Versova residence with a hockey stick and warned animal lovers to take the dogs home or deal with the consequences. The aggressive tone of the message, which quickly went viral online, drew heavy criticism from animal rights activists, locals, and netizens. Outraged by his remarks, a resident of the society, Aanchal Chaddha, filed a complaint at the Versova Police Station, leading to police intervention in the matter.

His threatening message read, “Have come back after a horrifying shoot to be greeted by terrifying dogs barking and not knowing who to bite next… Challenge taken. Have a hockey stick to face them… am warning all dog lovers hereon… take them home OR then face my wrath… my society is given advance notice.”

Mumbai Police officer and animal rights activist Sudhir Kudalkar told The Free Press Journal that Tinnu Anand has been asked to write an apology. He said the actor’s message had threats against stray dogs, which are protected by Indian law. “Threatening language was used in the message against community dogs who are protected under Indian law. The Supreme Court has repeatedly upheld their right to exist peacefully in their natural habitat. Threatening harm, especially in a public forum, is morally reprehensible,” he wrote.

ACP Kudalkar said the stray dogs in the area are vaccinated, sterilised, and protected by law. He praised the residents who care for them, saying they are doing the right thing and should be supported, not scared.

“No one, celebrity or otherwise, is above the law. They should set a positive example. Let us stand united against cruelty, and let compassion guide our society,” he added.

First Published: