TOISA 2025: A grand roll call of excellence in Indian sports | More sports News

LUCKNOW: The Times of India Sports Awards (TOISA) 2025 brought together the biggest names and defining performances under one roof, honouring a year of achievement while offering a glimpse of what lies ahead. It was an evening that moved quickly, honoured widely, and showcased where Indian sport stands today.Smriti Mandhana led the Sportsperson of the Year honours in the female category, her season marked by authority and consistency. Alongside her, shooter Samrat Rana was recognised in the male category after creating history last year by becoming the first Indian world champion in the 10m air pistol – a defining breakthrough in his career.India’s sporting excellence in 2025 panned across disciplines. Nowhere was that more evident than in the Para Sportspersons of the Year: Sheetal Devi and Sumit Antil.Sheetal Devi’s rise has been defined by historic breakthroughs and medal-winning consistency. A world champion and Paralympic medallist, she has dominated compound archery while also breaking barriers, even earning selection in an able-bodied international squad, a first for an Indian para archer.

Sheetal Devi and Sumit Antil crowned ‘Para Sportspersons of the Year’

Sumit Antil, meanwhile, continues to set the benchmark in para athletics. A multiple-time Paralympic champion and world record holder, he added to his dominance with gold at the World Para Athletics Championships, consistently staying ahead of the field.From there, the ceremony gathered pace with a glittering roll call of the creme de la creme of Indian sports. The Indian women’s cricket team swept team honours, underlining a phase of dominance, while the Board of Control for Cricket in India was named Federation of the Year.“Once again, I would like to thank The Times of India for organising these awards. It is wonderful to see so many talented individuals here. Their achievements are truly extraordinary, and it is important that they are recognised,” said Rajiv Shukla, the BCCI vice-president while receiving the award on behalf of the board.Divya Deshmukh, named Emerging Sportsperson of the Year, signalled a new generation ready for the global stage, while Leander Paes was honoured as Mentor of the Year.

Yogi Adityanath at TOISA 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath bestowed the top honours at the glittering ceremony held at The Centrum in Lucknow.Yet, TOISA 2025 was as much about messaging as it was about recognition. As chief guest, Adityanath laid out a clear policy direction, emphasising the need to build sport from the grassroots up.“We are working to ensure that every district becomes a centre of sporting activity, where facilities, coaching and opportunities are accessible to all. From village-level competitions to international platforms, our aim is to create a seamless pathway for athletes,” he said.He also highlighted the state’s progress in developing sports infrastructure. “Over the past 11–12 years, a sports culture has developed in the country. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have taken this forward in Uttar Pradesh since 2017,” he added.“On behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, I once again welcome all of you. I thank The Times of India Group… for organising this wonderful platform that recognises excellence and inspires the next generation,” he concluded.Among other major winners, Amol Muzumdar was named Coach of the Year for guiding the women’s team to a historic ICC ODI World Cup title, while Subhash Rana won Para Coach of the Year.Shubman Gill and Deepti Sharma were named Cricketers of the Year, while Neeraj Chopra and Rupal Chaudhary took Track & Field honours.

Superstars at TOISA 2025

The evening also reflected on the legacy. Mithali Raj and PR Sreejesh were honoured with Lifetime Achievement awards, celebrating careers that shaped Indian sport’s global identity. The forward gaze came from Devendra Jhajharia, who spoke of a 50-medal target at the LA 2028 Paralympics; not as ambition, but as expectation.The tone, however, had been set at the very start. In his keynote, Prasad Sanyal, Group Business Head of TOI, Indiatimes, and WhatsHot, captured the essence of the evening: “More sweat, more glory – that is the journey Indian sport continues to embrace.”This was the eighth edition of TOISA, celebrating the journeys and achievements of India’s finest athletes across more than 45 sporting categories, covering performances from January 1 to December 31, 2025, a year that once again showcased Indian sport’s growing depth, consistency, and ambition.TOISA 2025 Winners List: Samrat Rana, Smriti Mandhana bag top honours; Sheetal Devi wins female Para Sportsperson of the Year