Tom Hardy’s Venom 3 Gets New Release Date As Actors’ Strike Ends

The third installment of the Venom franchise, initially scheduled for a July 12, 2024 release has been postponed to November 8, 2024. Sony Pictures made this decision after reaching a tentative agreement to end a 118-day actors’ strike led by SAG-AFTRA. Production for the film, led by Tom Hardy, began in Spain in June but had to pause due to the strike. The filmmakers plan to resume shooting before the year’s end.

As reported by Variety, Sony officially announced the third instalment while appearing on CinemaCon in 2022. While Tom is set to reprise his role as the Venom, details of the plot have been tightly guarded. Meanwhile, Eddie Brock and Venom were last seen in the post-credits sequence of 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home, since then there have been speculations that he might appear in future Marvel Cinematic Universe films. The involvement of Morbius, Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web remains uncertain as the franchise continues to find its way in the MCU.

Although the exact progress of Venom 3 before the production shutdown is uncertain, the filmmakers are preparing to resume shooting in the upcoming weeks. The decision to allocate additional months for post-production in 2024 indicates Sony Pictures’ commitment to enhancing the final product before its theatrical release. This extended timeline will allow for editing, visual effects improvements, and an overall polished finish, potentially ensuring a more impressive cinematic experience for audiences when the movie is released next year.

It’s worth noting that Sony has not altered the release dates for its other films in the lineup. Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, is still set to arrive on February 14, 2024, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven the Hunter is scheduled to hit theaters on August 30, 2024. Despite the adjustments to the Venom 3 release date, it appears that the producers are maintaining the planned release dates for these other projects.

With the conclusion of the Hollywood strike, Marvel fans can expect announcements for upcoming movie releases. Among the highly awaited projects are Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and Deadpool 3 featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who returns as Wolverine one more time.