Tomb Raider Series Expands Cast With Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs And More | Web-series News

Amazon Prime Video’s Tomb Raider series adds Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs and others, with Sophie Turner starring as Lara Croft.

Amazon Prime Video’s highly anticipated Tomb Raider television series has significantly expanded its ensemble, with Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Celia Imrie, Bill Paterson and several others joining the cast. The announcement adds major star power to the series, which is already headlined by Sophie Turner as the iconic adventurer Lara Croft.

Turner’s casting as Lara Croft was revealed earlier, marking her as the third actress to portray the legendary video game heroine in a live-action adaptation. Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander previously played the role in feature films. Turner’s recent credits include HBO Max’s The Staircase and the ITV/CW miniseries Joan.

Alongside Turner, Jason Isaacs, Bill Paterson and Martin Bobb-Semple will portray canon characters from the Tomb Raider universe, while other new additions are expected to introduce fresh faces to the world inspired by the globally popular video game franchise.

Sophie Turner on Playing Lara Croft

Speaking about stepping into the role, Turner expressed her long-standing admiration for the character. “I’ve been a long-time fan of Tomb Raider and the character of Lara. She has always felt for me, very emboldened in a male dominated world,” she said in a statement. “She’s a fierce female role model!”

The series is being developed by co-showrunners Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Chad Hodge, with Jonathan Van Tulleken attached to direct and executive produce. Van Tulleken is known for his work on Dope Thief and Shogun. The adaptation aims to blend the franchise’s action-driven storytelling with deeper character exploration.

Waller-Bridge, a self-confessed fan of the Tomb Raider games, shared her excitement about the cast coming together. “Tomb Raider boasts a plethora of iconic characters. I am thrilled to have been able to bring some personal and fan favorites to the screen while also introducing a few new rascals of our own to the mix,” she said. “This cast is beyond my wildest dreams!”

Amazon MGM Studios Backs the Series

Peter Friedlander, head of Amazon MGM Studios, also weighed in on the casting announcement. “Tomb Raider has always been defined by bold storytelling and unforgettable characters, and these new cast members bring incredible depth and gravitas to the series,” he said. “With talents like Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs joining the ensemble, we’re elevating this world in exciting new ways, and can’t wait for our global Prime Video audience to experience this next chapter of Tomb Raider.”

Waller-Bridge began developing the series in early 2023, with Prime Video officially ordering the show in May 2024. The project is produced by Crystal Dynamics, which developed the original Tomb Raider video games, alongside Story Kitchen and Amazon MGM Studios.

Waller-Bridge executive produces through her Wells Street Productions, with Chad Hodge, Jonathan Van Tulleken, Jenny Robins, Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg, Timothy I. Stevenson, Michael Scheel and Legendary Television also serving as executive producers.

