Top 10 Most Anticipated Indian Films Of 2026

King: It is an action thriller film directed by Siddharth Anand, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. (Image: IMDb)

Ramayana: Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film follows a young prince and princess whose marriage and subsequent exile mark the beginning of a legendary journey. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in lead roles. (Image: IMDb)

Toxic: Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will release during a festive period, overlapping with Gudi Padwa, Udagi and Eid. It stars Kiara Advani and Yash in lead roles. (Image: IMDb)

Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan releases on January 9, 2026. The political action drama feature Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in key roles. (Image: IMDb)

Border 2: A large‑scale sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 classic Border. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film revisits the Battle of Longewala, one of the most iconic episodes of the 1971 war. (Image: IMDb)

Jailer 2: A sequel to Jailer, the film stars Rajinikanth reprising his role as the titular character. The film will release on June 12, 2026. (Image: IMDb)

Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgn will reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar. The Malayalam version of Drishyam 3, starring Mammootty, is also expected to release in 2026. (Image: IMDb)

The Paradise: Starring Raghav Juyal, SOnali Kulkari, the film will release on march 26, 2026. As per IMDb, the film is about a marginalized tribe battles discrimination and fights for citizenship under an unexpected leader’s guidance, challenging systemic oppression. (Image: IMDb)

Battle Of Galwan: Salman Khan starrer is based on the events that took place between the Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan region on June 15, 2020 when 200 Indian soldiers bravely defended their territory against a force of 1200 Chinese Liberation Army soldiers. (Image: IMDb)