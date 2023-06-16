Top 10 Telugu Films Released On Maximum Number Of Screens; Yes, Adipurush Is On The List

The much-awaited Om Raut-directorial Adipurush has now been theatrically released. The Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer has been reportedly released on more than 7,000 screens all over the world. The initial reviews are flowing in on social media and things seem to be turning out well for this Prabhas film based on the epic Ramayana. Let us take a look at the top 10 Telugu films on the basis of the number of screens they were released on. And it should not come as a surprise to see the Baahubali star appear multiple times on the list.

1. RRR (2022)

Directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, RRR was released on more than 10,200 screens worldwide on the first day. It also set the record as the top Telugu film that was released in the most number of theatres.

2. Baahubali 2 (2017)

Another Rajamouli directorial, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion starring Prabhas, was released on 8,500 to 9,000 screens worldwide. The movie not only had a record number of screens when it was released but it even made a whopping Rs 352 crore in pre-release business.

3. Saaho (2019)

We’ve another Prabhas film on the list. Saaho was released in August 2019 on 7,978 screens worldwide. Also featuring Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, this movie didn’t do well at the box office.

4. Radhe Shyam (2022)

Radhe Shyam, directed by KK Radhakrishna Kumar and starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, was released on 7,010 screens worldwide. It was made on a budget of Rs 300-350 crore and collected ₹200–214 crore at the box office, according to reports.

5. Adipurush (2023)

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush was released on Friday on more than 7,000 screens worldwide. The film is based on the epic Ramayana and also features Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in key roles.

6. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019)

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy starring Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi was released on 4,632 screens all over the world. It did a pre-release business of Rs 187.25 crore, as per reports.

7. Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)

Baahubali: The Beginning starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty in the lead, became a super hit at the box office. It became the first Telugu film to do a pre-release business of more than Rs 100 crore. Baahubali: The Beginning was released on more than 4,000 screens worldwide.

8. Pushpa: The Rise (2021)

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, did a pre-release business of Rs 144.9 crore. The movie was released on more than 3,000 screens worldwide.

9. Liger (2022)

Liger, with Vijay Deverakonda as the protagonist, was released on more than 3,000 screens worldwide. The movie, also featuring Ananya Panday, failed to impress the audiences at the box office.

10. Agnyaathavaasi (2018)

Trivikram Srinivas directorial Agnyaathavaasi, with Pawan Kalyan and Keerthy Suresh, was released on 2,800 screens worldwide. Made on a budget of Rs 70 crore, it only made around Rs 95 crore globally, as per reports.