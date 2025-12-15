As 2025 nears end, certain shows have captured India’s attention like never before. From gripping dramas to binge-worthy thrillers and reality hits, viewers everywhere flocked online to search for the latest episodes, plot twists, and fan theories. Here’s a look at the top 7 most searched shows of 2025 on Google, which are also must-watch entertainment this year.

Squid Game (Netflix): Season three of the hit dystopian thriller, released in June 2025, returns Seong Gi Hun (Lee Jung Jae) for the “final chapter.” Emotionally scarred and morally compromised, the survivors face another brutal series of deadly trials, where the stakes shift from survival to redemption—or revenge. While Gi Hun and the Front Man’s (Lee Byung Hun) arcs seem to conclude, the finale delivers a classic cliffhanger: a mysterious suited figure, likely the new recruiter, plays ddakji with a hooded man in a Los Angeles alley, signalling that the game is far from over. (File Photo)

Panchayat (Amazon Prime Video): Another top-searched show of 2024 is Panchayat, thanks to the release of its highly anticipated season four in June. The story follows reluctant engineer-turned-secretary Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) navigating Phulera’s village politics, panchayat elections, and rival factions. Amid bureaucratic chaos and power struggles, Abhishek also faces rising personal stakes, making the season both hilarious and engaging. (File Photo)

Bigg Boss (JioHotstar): The unstoppable reality-TV sensation and ultimate guilty pleasure, Bigg Boss, continues to captivate audiences in 2025. Hosted by Salman Khan and streaming on JioHotstar, the show blends social experiment, circus-like chaos, and high-octane drama. With ever-changing contestants, secret alliances, betrayals, midnight fights, and tearful confessions, it’s less about the “game” and more about human behavior under pressure—clearly reflected in its spot among the most Googled shows of the year. (File Photo)

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood (Netflix): Aryan Khan’s directorial debut has made waves in 2025, and for good reason. Released on Netflix in September, this campy action-drama stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Anya Singh, Sahher Bambba, and features a string of celebrity cameos. Equal parts love letter and roast of Bollywood, it follows newcomer Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), whose meteoric rise is quickly entangled in contracts, power struggles, and the cutthroat politics of stardom. (File Photo)

Paatal Lok (Amazon Prime Video): A gripping crime thriller that delves into the dark underbelly of crime and corruption in India’s justice system. In season two, hardened cop Hathiram Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat) and idealistic Imran Ansari (Ishwak Singh) return, navigating two interconnected cases—a missing drug courier and the high-profile murder of a Nagaland politician—setting off a deadly chain of events. (File Photo)

Special Ops (JioHotstar): Special Ops continues to deliver high-stakes espionage and gripping tension in season two. Led by the unflappable RAW agent Himmat Singh (Kay Kay Menon), the series follows him and his elite team as they race against time to prevent a major cyberattack. The mission kicks off with the kidnapping of cybersecurity expert Dr. Piyush Bhargava and the murder of a fellow R&AW officer, setting off a thrilling chain of events. (File Photo)