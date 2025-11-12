Top 8 Highest Re-Release Grossers In 2025

Sanam Teri Kasam: The film did not perform well at the box office when it released for the first. However, the film minted Rs 39.15 crores after its re-release. (File Photo)

Tumbbad: The horror film collected Rs 37.5 crores on re-release. (File Photo)

Baahubali: The Epic: S.S. Rajamouli decided to merge both the films, bringing the entire story together, leading to collections of Rs 37 crores gross. (File Photo)

Ghilli: Initially a blockbuster, the film received an amazing response, with gross box office numbers of Rs. 26.5 crores. (File Photo)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer collected Rs 25.4 crores on its re-release. (File Photo)

Sholay: The film continues to own a big fan following. With new-technology, the film was released in 34 and grossed Rs 13 crores. (File Photo)

Laila Majnu: The film was a big flop during its initial release. However, Triptii Dimri starrer grossed Rs 11.6 crores during its re-release. (File Photo)