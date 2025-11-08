Top Actress Left India After Marriage, No Films For 7 Years, Now Making A Grand Comeback

Anushka Sharma isn’t totally away from the limelight. She often makes public appearances and attends cricket matches to cheer for her husband, Virat Kohli. But yes, she has been away from the big screen for a long time now.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli first met in 2013 while shooting for a television commercial. The two fell in love with each other but kept their relationship under wraps. In 2017, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in January 2021 and named her Vamika. Later in February 2024, they became proud parents to a baby boy and named in Akaay. The couple then moved to London, where they are living a calm life away from all the glitz and glamour.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress then shot for Chakda Xpress, but although the movie’s shooting was wrapped up in 2022, it was never released. It’s been over seven years since fans saw Anushka Sharma on the big screen.

Earlier this year, Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Dr Sriram Nene, recalled his conversation with Anushka and revealed that they moved to London because they wanted to raise their children away from all the glitz and glamour. “They just want to raise their kids normally,” he said.

But looks like Anushka’s Chakda Xpress is now all set for release. According to a recent report, the makers of the film are now eager to release the movie. On Saturday, Mid-Day reported that after the Indian women’s cricket squad’s historic win, the makers of Chakda Xpress have written to the top executives from Netflix, urging them to release their movie.

The publication also claims that the film has been stuck for years because the heads at Netflix did not like how the movie turned out. “The production house went over-budget. What added to the woes was that the platform heads didn’t like the way the project was shaping up. But it’s still a solid film,” the insider added.