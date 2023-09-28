Tovino Thomas’ 2018 Is India’s Official Entry For Oscars 2024; Salman Khan Drops Tiger 3 Teaser

Malayalam film 2018 (also known as 2018: Everyone is a Hero) starring Tovino Thomas is India’s official entry for the 2024 Academy Awards, the jury headed by Kannada film director Girish Kasaravalli announced today. The film will only be eligible for the award if it finds a place on the nomination list. 2018: Everyone Is A Hero narrates the stories of humanity triumphing over adversity set in the backdrop of the 2018 floods that devastated parts of Kerala. In the film, Tovino Thomas essaying a young man who leaves the Indian Army with a fake medical certificate and redeems himself during the floods. The film also stars Asif Ali, Lal, Narain, Kunchacko Boban and Aparna Balamurali in prominent roles

Tiger is back! Salman Khan has announced that Tiger is ready to return this Diwali with Tiger 3. The actor’s spy character will be returning on the big screen with Zoya aka Katrina Kaif by his side six years after Tiger Zinda Hai released. Salman kicked off the countdown to Tiger 3 by releasing a ‘Tiger Ka Message’ addressing his fans. In his message, Salman sends out a message as Tiger, asking the country to prove he is a patriotic spy to him and his son after he has been dubbed ‘traitor’, ‘enemy no. 1’.

Days after Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot, the couple issued a joint statement on Wednesday, September 27 to express gratitude towards all. The newlyweds thanked those sending wishes and shared that their blessings are ‘priceless’. “Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts,” the couple wrote. “We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life’s been a whirlwind, as you can imagine), please know that we have been reading EVERYTHING with joy in our hearts,” the statement added.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki is all set to release in December this year. The film, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, is one of the highly anticipated films. Fans are eagerly waiting for its release. However, amid this recently trade expert Taran Adarsh confirmed that SRK’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar are clashing this Christmas. Today the Jawan actor confirmed that the release date will not be changed during an Ask Me session.

Actor Tiger Shroff postponed the release of Ganapath teaser. The teaser of the upcoming Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon film was slated to release today, September 27. However, Shroff has now confirmed that the team of Ganapath will be releasing the teaser on September 29. While the actor has not revealed the reason behind the delay, it is rumoured that it could be because of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Yash Raj Films had previously announced that a teaser of sorts, titled Tiger Ka Message, will be releasing today.

