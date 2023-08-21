সোমবার , ২১ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ৬ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Trailer Of Yogi Babu And Veera-starrer Tamil Film Lucky Man Out

zee biz 15


Lucky Man releases on September 1.

Written and directed by Balaji Venugopal, Lucky Man stars Yogi Babu in the lead role alongside Veera and Kadaisi Vivasayi-fame Rachel Rebecca in pivotal roles.

The makers have released the trailer for the upcoming film Lucky Man. Written and directed by Balaji Venugopal, the film stars Yogi Babu in the lead role alongside Veera and Kadaisi Vivasayi-fame Rachel Rebecca in pivotal roles.

The trailer introduces different characters from the film, with Yogi Babu in the lead. Lucky Man promises a movie packed with both drama and comedy.

So far, the trailer has garnered over 1.4 million views and is still counting more. Several social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “Best wishes to everyone in the movie.” Another user commented, “Yogi Babu is not simply acting, he is just living in that character.” Another user also added, “Looks like a promising movie.” Watch the Lucky Man trailer here:

The movie guarantees to narrate Murugan’s (Yogi Babu’s character) tale of both tragedy and humour, as he faces setbacks in both his personal and professional life. Unexpectedly, luck takes a turn in his favour, catapulting Murugan into a prosperous situation. He secures a fantastic job, purchases a new car and eventually earns acknowledgement from his family members.

While the music has been composed by Sean Roldan, the cinematography of the film has been handled by Sandeep K Vijay. Produced by K Madhan under the banner of Think Studios, the film is scheduled to release on September 1.

During an initial discussion with CE, the director expressed, “Lucky Man is akin to a comforting home-cooked meal. I’ve endeavoured to blend various socially significant themes into the movie, all the while preserving its enjoyable essence. The narrative revolves around a modest broker, and I aimed to portray the incidents in his life with an authentic touch.”

Yogi Babu has been a part of several acclaimed projects including Mersal, Beast, Chennai Express, and Pariyerum Perumal. Some of his other notable projects include Thalainagaram 2, Centimeter, Yaanai Mugathaan, Irumban, Bommai Nayagi, Varisu, Love Today, Pistha, Naane Varuven and Sultan.

The actor was last seen in the film Jailer. Now, he is all set to appear in a slew of upcoming projects including Partner, Jawan, Ayalaan, Nindru Kolvaan, Raja Bheema, Khaki, Andhagan, Money and Siren among others.

Entertainment Bureau

