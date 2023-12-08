Tripti Dimri BREAKS Silence On Ranbir Kapoor’s Dialogue From Animal; Jaya Bachchan’s Mother Hospitalised

In what is being dubbed as “the most problematic” scene of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor’s character Vijay Singh asks Zoya Riaz, played by Tripti Dimri, to lick his shoe to prove that she truly loves him, after she is revealed as a mole. Now, Tripti has addressed the controversy surrounding the scene in question.

Jaya Bachchan’s mother Indira Bhaduri has been hospitalised in Mumbai, as per reports. Indira, who is 93 years old, was hospitalised on Wednesday, December 6. As per a Free Press Journal report, Indira is admitted at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. It is said that she will undergo a pacemaker surgery soon. The Bachchan family is yet to react to the report.

After keeping their relationship hush hush for a couple of years, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in an intimate but lavish ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. It was the much-talked about Koffee ‘manifestation couch’ where Katrina named Vicky as the one actor she was looking forward to working with the most and the rest, as we know, is history. While the audience is yet to watch the lovebirds in a film together, their PDA on social media and pictures of them spotted hand-in-hand at red carpets continue to dish out major couple goals.

Post-credit scenes seem to be Bollywood’s latest obsession and the one in Animal has added to the discourse on social media. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has announced a sequel to the Ranbir Kapoor starrer titled Animal Park at the end of Animal and has promised that the sequel will be even more violent and gory than his recent directorial outing. While that may have led to extreme reactions from netizens – some of who are awaiting Animal Park with bated breath and others who has already made up their mind to not put themselves through another uncomfortable film – one can’t argue the noise and buzz this announcement has generated.

Actor Jr NTR, who made a significant pan-India impact with SS Rajamouli’s RRR last year, has kept fans eagerly awaiting his next project not only in the Telugu states but across the country. His upcoming film, previously referred to as NTR 30, is titled Devara and is directed by Koratala Siva. Currently, amid active shooting, rumour has it that the teaser for the film will soon be unveiled, possibly as a Sankranthi gift for fans.

