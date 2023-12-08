শুক্রবার , ৮ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৩শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Tripti Dimri BREAKS Silence On Ranbir Kapoor’s Dialogue From Animal; Jaya Bachchan’s Mother Hospitalised

news wrap december 7 2023 12 27d24e39f8162870e818bc14678702b3


Tripti Dimri sheds light on Ranbir Kapoor's controversial scene in Animal. Jaya Bachchan's mother has been hospitalised.

Tripti Dimri sheds light on Ranbir Kapoor's controversial scene in Animal. Jaya Bachchan's mother has been hospitalised.

Tripti Dimri spoke about Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Lick My Shoe’ line from Animal. Jaya Bachchan’s mother has been hospitalised.

In what is being dubbed as “the most problematic” scene of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor’s character Vijay Singh asks Zoya Riaz, played by Tripti Dimri, to lick his shoe to prove that she truly loves him, after she is revealed as a mole. Now, Tripti has addressed the controversy surrounding the scene in question.

For More: Animal: Tripti Dimri BREAKS Silence On Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Lick My Shoe’ Line, Says ‘He Does Ask…’

Jaya Bachchan’s mother Indira Bhaduri has been hospitalised in Mumbai, as per reports. Indira, who is 93 years old, was hospitalised on Wednesday, December 6. As per a Free Press Journal report, Indira is admitted at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. It is said that she will undergo a pacemaker surgery soon. The Bachchan family is yet to react to the report.

For More: Jaya Bachchan’s Mother Indira Bhaduri Hospitalised Due To Heart-Related Issue: Report

After keeping their relationship hush hush for a couple of years, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in an intimate but lavish ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. It was the much-talked about Koffee ‘manifestation couch’ where Katrina named Vicky as the one actor she was looking forward to working with the most and the rest, as we know, is history. While the audience is yet to watch the lovebirds in a film together, their PDA on social media and pictures of them spotted hand-in-hand at red carpets continue to dish out major couple goals.

For More: Vicky Kaushal Proposed to Katrina Kaif Just 1 Day Before Their Wedding, Says ‘I Had Been Warned…’

Post-credit scenes seem to be Bollywood’s latest obsession and the one in Animal has added to the discourse on social media. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has announced a sequel to the Ranbir Kapoor starrer titled Animal Park at the end of Animal and has promised that the sequel will be even more violent and gory than his recent directorial outing. While that may have led to extreme reactions from netizens – some of who are awaiting Animal Park with bated breath and others who has already made up their mind to not put themselves through another uncomfortable film – one can’t argue the noise and buzz this announcement has generated.

For More: Bobby Deol Gives BIG Update on Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Park, Says ‘It Will Take A Few…’ | Exclusive

Actor Jr NTR, who made a significant pan-India impact with SS Rajamouli’s RRR last year, has kept fans eagerly awaiting his next project not only in the Telugu states but across the country. His upcoming film, previously referred to as NTR 30, is titled Devara and is directed by Koratala Siva. Currently, amid active shooting, rumour has it that the teaser for the film will soon be unveiled, possibly as a Sankranthi gift for fans.

For More: Jr NTR-starrer Devara To Release Its First Glimpse In January? What We Know

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team.



Source link

