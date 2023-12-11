Tripti Dimri Reveals Parents Reaction To Intimate Scenes In Animal; Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic Tweet

Triptii Dimri revealed her parents were ‘taken aback’ after watching her intimate scenes in Animal. The actress has gained popularity after her performance in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. Not only has she been dubbed as the national crush for her performance in the movie, she has also grabbed eyeballs with her bold intimate scenes in the movie with Ranbir. In a new interview, Triptii revealed her parents watched the film and were surprised by the intimate scenes. She added that they took time to process it.

Rumour has it that Amitabh Bachchan has unfollowed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram. Several reports have claimed that Amitabh has unfollowed her after the premiere of The Archies. While News18 Showsha couldn’t confirm if Amitabh Bachchan was following Aishwarya on Instagram in the first place, Big B has shared a cryptic tweet amid these reports. The actor, on Saturday, took to X (previously known as Twitter), and shared a photo from appears to be on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati along with a cryptic caption.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the finest actors in the industry. She has proved her acting skills and fans love her. Well, today Samantha took her fans by surprise as she announced her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video that went viral in no time. Fans also showered praise on her.

The central government, responding to a contempt petition, informed the Lucknow bench of Allahabad Court that it has issued notices to actors Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn in connection with advertisements they do for gutka companies. The Centre’s counsel informed the High Court on Friday that the same issue was also being heard by the Supreme Court and as such the instant petition should be dismissed. After hearing the submission, the bench fixed the hearing for May 9, 2024.

Vidyut Jammwal has dropped everyone’s jaws as he bared it all in his latest post. The actor has escaped for a happy Himalayan retreat to ring in his birthday and is enjoying every moment in the wildness. From cooking in the outdoors to taking a bath in the streams, he is living a simple life in the lap of the mountains. While his trip is everything an adventure junkie’s dream is made of, he surprised everyone went he decided to do it all with no clothes on.

