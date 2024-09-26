Triptii Dimri on Fame After Animal and Staying ‘Private’: ‘I Won’t Take Any Film Out of Desperation’

Actor Triptii Dimri, who captured hearts as a national crush in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 film Animal, opened up about the overwhelming love she has received from audiences, her journey in the industry and her thoughts on authenticity in her craft.

Reflecting on her newfound fame at the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2024, Triptii admitted, “Honestly, I was not prepared for it. I was used to the life I was living, and it took me a while to understand what was happening. The love you get from your fans is a special feeling.”

Triptii emphasised that she won’t take on projects “out of desperation”. Recalling her decision to join Animal, she remarked on the significance of choosing roles that resonate with her values and aspirations. Her acting coach once imparted a crucial lesson that has shaped her approach: “Once, I was struggling with a character because I felt it was very different from who I am, and I found myself judging it. He reminded me that this character is also a human being, and I needed to understand her better.”

In her discussion, Triptii also touched on her private nature, revealing why she prefers not to be frequently photographed around the city. “I think this is just who I am as a person. I am a very private person. Sometimes, I don’t even reply to my team; I just do my thing,” she shared. “I post when I feel like it because that is real life. I don’t want to put a fake picture of myself. That is where you find a connection with the audience by showing them who you really are.”

Acknowledging the perceptiveness of her audience, Triptii expressed her belief that fans can easily discern authenticity. “The audience is very smart—they understand when you try to be someone else,” she said.

When discussing her dream role, Triptii revealed a passion for mythological characters. “I would love to portray a mythological character. The Palace of Illusions is one of my favourite books. It’s written from the point of view of Draupadi in Mahabharata. If something like that comes my way, then I would love to do it,” she stated. She also expressed interest in biopics of iconic actresses, mentioning her admiration for legends like Jaya Bachchan, Meena Kumari, and Madhubala.

Looking ahead, Triptii shared her excitement about her upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, in which she stars alongside Kartik Aaryan. “It’s a wonderful film and an incredible franchise. I couldn’t believe it when I was offered the role—it was a dream come true!” She spoke highly of director Anees Bazmee’s vision, adding, “Kartik is amazing, and working with Vidya Balan, one of my favorites, was such a pleasure. I used to watch her perform on set in awe.”