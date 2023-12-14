বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৪ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৩০শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Triptii Dimri’s Fee For Animal REVEALED; SRK Visits Shirdi With Suhana Ahead Of Dunki Release

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১৪, ২০২৩ ১১:০৮ অপরাহ্ণ
tripti srk 2023 12 c4df05f10ee6e4737e9f89e560c3e73d


Triptii was recently seen in Animal. SRK will soon be seen in Dunki.

Here’s how much Triptii Dimri charged for her role in Animal. Shah Rukh Khan visited Sai Baba Temple at Shirdi before Dunki’s release.

Triptii Dimri has been ruling hearts and headlines ever since the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal. In the film, her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor is being widely loved by all. However, do you know how much the actress charged for her role as ‘Zoya’ in the film? If a report by Lifestyle Asia is to be believed, Triptii earned Rs 40 lakh for her role in Animal. However, News18 Showsha cannot vouch for the authenticity of the report.

Read More: Animal: Triptii Dimri’s Fees For Her Role As ‘Bhabhi 2’ In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Revealed

Prabhas starrer Salaar is one of the most awaited movies. While everyone is eagerly waiting for the Prashanth Neel directorial, it was recently revealed that the film has been given an ‘A – Adult Only’ certificate by the censor board. In a recent interview, the producer of the film, Vijay Kiragandur shared that the makers were ‘not okay’ with the CBFC decision and wanted a U/A certification for their film.

Read More: Salaar Makers ‘Not Okay’ With Prabhas Starrer Getting ‘A’ Certificate: ‘It Happened With Animal…’

Arjun Kapoor got candid about his relationship with longtime girlfriend Malaika Arora on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8. Host Karan Johar asked Arjun about whether he and Malaika have any plans to take their relationship to the next level anytime soon.

Read More: Karan Johar Asks Arjun Kapoor About Marriage With Malaika Arora; Actor Replies ‘It Is Unfair…’

Television actors Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are reportedly facing a rough patch in their relationship. As reported by Times Now Digital, everything is not well between the two. Pavitra and Eijaz met inside the Bigg Boss 14 house and fell in love with each other.

Read More: Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia BREAK UP Three Years After Bigg Boss 14; Shocking Details Revealed

After Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next release with Rajkumar Hirani titled Dunki. As we inch closer to the release date, Shah Rukh Khan along with his daughter Suhana Khan arrived at the Shirdi Sai Baba temple. Interestingly, Suhana Khan also made her stellar debut earlier this month with Zoya Akhtar’s Archies. In a clip shared by the official X(formerly Twitter) handle of ANI, Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan can be seen making their way inside the temple premises amid the sea of crowd.

Read More: Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan Offer Prayers At Shirdi Sai Baba Temple Ahead Of Film’s Release

kashvi mugshot 2023 11 c6435cdcdbcc579307e57ae1237fe3ce
Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a News Trainee at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interestinRead More



Source link

