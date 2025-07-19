Truth Behind Kiara-Sidharth’s Baby Girl’s First Photo; SRK Injured During King Shoot | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 19, 2025, 22:04 IST

From the truth behind Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s baby girl’s first photo to SRK injuring himself during King shoot, check out the daily entertainment updates here.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s ‘photo’ with Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan injures himself.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra became parents to a baby girl on July 15. The couple welcomed their daughter at the Reliance Hospital in Mumbai and announced her birth a day later on Instagram. Kiara was recently discharged from the hospital and maintained her privacy as she took her daughter home. Amid this, a picture of the new parents with a baby and Salman Khan has gone viral.

For more updates: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Share Baby Girl’s FIRST Photo As Salman Khan Visits? Know Truth Here

The most recent guests on The Kapil Sharma Show were Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. The star couple was set to shoot for a new episode of the comedian’s Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, but now a heartbreaking report has emerged from the sets. It has been reported that Raghav’s mother fell ill during the shoot and had to be rushed to the hospital.

For more updates: Parineeti Chopra’s Mother-In-Law Rushed To Hospital During Kapil Sharma Shoot: Report

Ahaan Panday, son of author and fitness coach Deanne Panday and cousin of Ananya Panday, made his Bollywood debut with Saiyaara on July 18. The actor’s big-screen debut was met with love and cheers from fans. As the actor basks in his success, his family members have been posting heartwarming messages for him on social media. After his sister Alanna Panday and cousin Ananya’s greetings, Ahaan’s aunt Bhavana Pandey posted throwback photos with the latter, expressing how proud she is of him. Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives star Shalini Passi, who was also a part of the film’s special screening, recalled Ahaan’s growing up years and called him a “superstar”.

For more updates: Bhavana Pandey Is ‘Proud’ Of Ahaan For Saiyaara, Shalini Passi Calls Him A ‘Superstar’

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action-packed thriller King is easily among the most anticipated films of 2026. While fans have been eagerly tracking every update since filming began in May this year, recent news might come as a brief dampener.

For more updates: Shah Rukh Khan Suffers Injury During King Shoot, Flies To US For Treatment: Report

Long before Ranbir Kapoor was locked in as Lord Ram for Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra’s epic Ramayana, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was reportedly in line to play the divine role. With anticipation mounting for Tiwari’s two-part cinematic retelling—slated to release its first installment on Diwali 2026—a curious chapter from the ’90s has resurfaced, revealing that Salman had once even donned the bow and arrow for a different Ramayana project helmed by none other than his brother, Sohail Khan.

For more updates: Ranbir Kapoor Replaced Salman Khan To Play Ram In Ramayana After Sohail Khan’s ‘Mistake’

