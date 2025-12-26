Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Day 2: Kartik-Ananya Film Sees Drop, Earns Rs 5 Cr | Bollywood News

শনিবার, ২৭ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৪:২৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২৭ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera struggles at the box office on day 2, earning Rs 5 crore as Dhurandhar and Avatar dominate audience attention across theatres.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera (TMMTMTTM) struggled to maintain momentum at the box office on its second day, December 26. Released during the festive weekend, the film faced intense competition from Aditya Dhar’s action-packed Dhurandhar and James Cameron’s Hollywood sci-fi epic Avatar: Fire and Ash, both of which continued to draw massive audiences.

According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, TMMTMTTM collected Rs 5 crore on Saturday, showing a significant drop from its opening day collection of Rs 7.75 crore. The film’s total box office earnings now stand at Rs 12.75 crore. Occupancy across Hindi circuits was recorded at just 16.31 percent, with evening shows drawing the highest footfall.

The underwhelming performance highlights the challenges faced by romantic dramas in the current market, especially when competing against high-profile releases. Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, recorded Rs 12.17 crore on the same day, more than double what TMMTMTTM managed. Meanwhile, Avatar: Fire and Ash continues to maintain strong collections in multiple circuits, further limiting the audience for new releases.

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera

Directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans, TMMTMTTM follows the love story of Ray (Kartik Aaryan) and Rumi (Ananya Panday), whose relationship faces a dilemma during a picturesque trip to Croatia. Rumi struggles to decide between staying with her aging ex-Army father, played by Jackie Shroff, in Agra, or moving to the US with Ray. The film also features veteran actors Neena Gupta and Aruna Irani in key supporting roles.

Produced under Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, the film combines romantic drama with family sentiment. Despite the strong production house backing and star cast, TMMTMTTM has had a lukewarm reception at the box office so far, struggling to compete against action-packed and high-budget releases dominating theatres.

First Published:

December 27, 2025, 03:00 IST

