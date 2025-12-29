Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Day 5 Box Office: Kartik-Ananya’s Film Earns Rs 1.75 Cr | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 30, 2025, 02:45 IST

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office Day 5: Kartik Aaryan starrer earns Rs 1.75 crore on first Monday, taking total India net to Rs 25.25 crore.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is a Christmas release. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri continues to struggle at the domestic box office. The romantic drama, headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, witnessed a significant drop in collections on its first Monday. According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned just over Rs 1.75 crore on Day 5, indicating weak weekday momentum after a modest opening weekend.

Released in theatres on December 25, the film has failed to build strong word-of-mouth, which is now reflecting in its declining footfalls across cinema halls in India.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri domestic box office performance

As per early estimates, the film opened with Rs 7.75 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 5.25 crore on Day 2. On Day 3, the Kartik Aaryan starrer collected Rs 5.5 crore, while Day 4 saw a slight dip with earnings of Rs 5 crore. However, the real test came on Day 5, its first Monday, when the film recorded a sharp fall and managed to collect only Rs 1.75 crore nett in India.

With these figures, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri now stands at a total India net collection of approximately Rs 25.25 crore. The film registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 11.54 per cent on Monday, further highlighting its underwhelming theatrical run so far.

Despite the disappointing box office trend, Kartik Aaryan has spoken positively about the project and his experience working on it. Speaking to news agency PTI, the actor said, “I feel lucky that I got this film, the way Karan (Shrikant Sharma, writer) wrote this story and character and the way Sameer sir took this vision ahead with his direction, was great. There are very few filmmakers who can convey a message in an entertaining and not preachy way in a romance film.”

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri marks the reunion of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday after their 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film also features veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal supporting roles.

Produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions, the film was expected to perform better at the box office, given its star cast and festive release window. However, with collections dipping sharply on weekdays, all eyes are now on whether the film can stabilise its run in the coming days or continue to struggle commercially.

First Published: December 30, 2025, 02:45 IST