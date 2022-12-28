বুধবার , ২৮ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৩ই পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Tunisha Sharma’s Last Rites Performed; Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill Wish ‘OG’ Salman Khan on Birthday

tunisha sharma salman khan


Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 22:13 IST

Tunisha Sharma's last rights performed; Salman Khan turns 57.

Tunisha Sharma’s last rights performed; Salman Khan turns 57.

TV actress Tunisha Sharma’s last rites were held on Tuesday, December 27; Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill, Ajay Devgn and more sent birthday wishes to Salman Khan.

Television actress Tunisha Sharma’s last rites were held on Tuesday, December 27 at Mumbai’s Ghodev Shamshan Bhumi in Bhayandar East. Her funeral was attended by several of her industry colleagues and friends. Kanwar Dhillon, Shivin Narang, Siddharth Nigam, his brother Abhishek Nigam, Vishal Jethwa, Abbas-Mustan, Ashnoor Kaur and Avneet Kaur among others attended Sharma’s last rites and paid their tributes.

For more: Tunisha Sharma Last Rites Performed, Industry Colleagues and Sheezan Khan’s Family Pay Tribute

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has reacted to a shocking claim made by an employee of Mumbai’s Cooper hospital that SSR was “murdered”. Roopkumar Shah, who had allegedly witnessed postmortem of Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020, on Monday claimed that the actor didn’t die by suicide and his body had “marks of fracture”. Shah, who retired from service last month from Cooper Hospital, didn’t present any proof to back his claims.

For more: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Reacts to Shocking Claim ‘SSR Was Murdered,’ Says ‘Our Heart Aches…’

Ankit Gupta recently walked out of the Bigg Boss 16 house. During his journey in Salman Khan’s show, the actor’s equation and bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was repeatedly questioned. Even though the Udaariyaan couple maintained that they are just friends, Ankit has now said that even the makers wanted him and Priyanka to play as a couple.

For more: Bigg Boss 16’s Ankit Gupta Says He Does Not Believe In ‘Institution of Marriage’ | Exclusive

Sheezan Khan’s mother and sister attended Tunisha Sharma’s last rites which were held on Tuesday, December 27. The two were snapped by the paparazzi as they arrived at the crematorium ground on Mira Road to pay their last respects to the departed soul. In the video that surfaced online, Sheezan’s sister and mother were seen avoiding paps as they walked straight into the crematorium ground.

For more: Sheezan Khan’s Mother and Sister Attend Tunisha Sharma’s Last Rites, Pay Tributes

It is a celebration time for Salman Khan as the Bollywood superstar marked his 57th birthday on Tuesday, December 27. On his special day, not only fans but a barrage of celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill, Ajay Devgn, Ali Abbas Zafar, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Venkatesh Daggubati, Angad Bedi, and many more have flooded social media with heart-warming wishes for the actor.

For more: Katrina Drops Pic of ‘OG’ Salman, Sophie Wishes Her First Crush, Shilpa, Anupam Post Sweet Birthday Notes

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

