Turkish Actress Hande Ercel Clicks Selfies With Desi Fans Before Leaving The Country

Hande Ercel, a prominent actress from Turkey, was recently on an India tour and she even attended FICCI Frames 2024. Upon landing in Mumbai, she explored the popular sites in the entertainment capital with her team and shared glimpses of her experience on Instagram. The actress, initially expected to meet only a handful of followers in the country, however, the Turkish beauty was surprised by the massive fan following and the overwhelming love she received. The fan meets began right at the airport, where a fan welcomed her with flowers.

After 4 days, Hande was recently captured returning back to her country, but not without meeting her fans. While leaving her hotel, she was surrounded by enthusiastic fans, with whom she kindly took selfies.

Paparazzi pages shared the video as Hande was seen posing with her followers, while she sat inside her car. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress talking about her dedicated fans shared, “I have been thinking about visiting India for a long time now and it’s actually happened. I had a guess that I might have fans here, but not this much. I want to meet all of them, but I won’t be able to meet them all. I can’t hug all of them but I am doing that in my heart.”

During the same interview, Hande Ercel, renowned for her roles in shows like Gunesin Kizlari, Sen Cal Kapimi, Ask Kaftan Anlamaz and Halka, revealed that she couldn’t resist trying Indian food and one of the dishes she really enjoyed eating was Biryani. Meanwhile, Ercel is also a Bollywood fan, admiring the industry, she spoke about her wish to work with stars like Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Revealing what she liked about Indian people, the actress adds, “They are really loyal to their culture and they actually live it freely, they are not afraid to show it. They spread it to other parts of the world too, and I respect that a lot.”

During the FICCI Frames 2023 event, another Turkish star Burak Deniz took the spotlight as the guest of honour and this year, Hande Ercel was invited to the prestigious event. During the ceremony, the actress shared the stage with Ayushmann Khurrana and Khushbu Sundar, where she was part of the speaker panel during the closing segment.