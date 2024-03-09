শনিবার , ৯ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ২৫শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Turkish Actress Hande Ercel Clicks Selfies With Desi Fans Before Leaving The Country

মার্চ ৯, ২০২৪ ৮:২৯ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 2024 03 09t181056.388 2024 03 791796ae56357c70877d47245c5afbc9


Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Last Updated: March 09, 2024, 18:12 IST

Hande Ercel was part of the panel discussion in FICCI Frames 2024.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Hande Ercel was part of the panel discussion in FICCI Frames 2024.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Hande Ercel expected to meet only a handful of followers in India, but the Turkish beauty was surprised by the massive fan following.

Hande Ercel, a prominent actress from Turkey, was recently on an India tour and she even attended FICCI Frames 2024. Upon landing in Mumbai, she explored the popular sites in the entertainment capital with her team and shared glimpses of her experience on Instagram. The actress, initially expected to meet only a handful of followers in the country, however, the Turkish beauty was surprised by the massive fan following and the overwhelming love she received. The fan meets began right at the airport, where a fan welcomed her with flowers.

After 4 days, Hande was recently captured returning back to her country, but not without meeting her fans. While leaving her hotel, she was surrounded by enthusiastic fans, with whom she kindly took selfies.

Paparazzi pages shared the video as Hande was seen posing with her followers, while she sat inside her car. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress talking about her dedicated fans shared, “I have been thinking about visiting India for a long time now and it’s actually happened. I had a guess that I might have fans here, but not this much. I want to meet all of them, but I won’t be able to meet them all. I can’t hug all of them but I am doing that in my heart.”

During the same interview, Hande Ercel, renowned for her roles in shows like Gunesin Kizlari, Sen Cal Kapimi, Ask Kaftan Anlamaz and Halka, revealed that she couldn’t resist trying Indian food and one of the dishes she really enjoyed eating was Biryani. Meanwhile, Ercel is also a Bollywood fan, admiring the industry, she spoke about her wish to work with stars like Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Revealing what she liked about Indian people, the actress adds, “They are really loyal to their culture and they actually live it freely, they are not afraid to show it. They spread it to other parts of the world too, and I respect that a lot.”

During the FICCI Frames 2023 event, another Turkish star Burak Deniz took the spotlight as the guest of honour and this year, Hande Ercel was invited to the prestigious event. During the ceremony, the actress shared the stage with Ayushmann Khurrana and Khushbu Sundar, where she was part of the speaker panel during the closing segment.

chirag mugshot 2023 11 497616095485420c6efb4b620d94357d scaled
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal works as a Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuseRead More



Source link

