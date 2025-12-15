TWICE Warns of Legal Action After Fans Invade Privacy During Personal Schedules | Korean News

Last Updated: December 16, 2025, 05:03 IST

TWICE’s agency JYP Entertainment issued a warning against fans invading the group’s private lives, saying legal action may follow continued violations.

TWICE performed in front of 90,000 fans at the stadium.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

K-pop girl group TWICE’s agency, JYP Entertainment, has issued a strong warning to fans following repeated incidents of privacy invasion involving the members. On December 15, the agency posted an official notice on the fan community platform FANS, addressing growing concerns over the artists’ safety and well-being.

In the statement, JYP Entertainment said, “Recently, there have been confirmed cases of some fans intruding on TWICE’s private lives or making excessive approaches during the group’s personal time and private, non-public schedules.” The agency emphasised that such behaviour has gone beyond acceptable fan conduct.

Highlighting the impact on the members, JYP added, “Such actions cause psychological burden and stress for the artists,” noting that the situation is especially troubling given the group’s demanding schedules, which frequently involve international travel. According to the agency, these repeated intrusions have created “significant inconvenience” for the members, who require private time to rest and recharge.

The notice also outlined specific examples of reported incidents. These included unauthorized photography during non-official schedules such as personal vacations or visits to family homes, taking pictures of family members or acquaintances traveling with the artists, repeatedly attempting to initiate conversations, and physically obstructing the members’ paths.

JYP Entertainment made it clear that it would no longer tolerate such actions. “If these behaviours continue or situations that make the members uncomfortable persist, we will take necessary measures to protect our artists,” the statement read, signaling the possibility of legal action.

Concluding the notice, the agency appealed directly to fans for cooperation and understanding. “We will do our utmost to ensure that our artists can continue their activities and rest in as stable an environment as possible,” JYP Entertainment stated, adding, “We once again ask for fans’ mature consideration and cooperation.”

The warning comes as TWICE continues to enjoy massive global popularity, with the group currently in the midst of its world tour titled ‘This Is For’. The tour resumes next month, with the group set to perform at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, on January 10.

Earlier this month, TWICE held two highly anticipated concerts on December 6 and 7 at Kai Tak Stadium as part of the same tour. The shows marked a historic milestone, as TWICE became the first K-pop girl group to perform at the venue. Both dates sold out, drawing a combined audience of more than 90,000 fans.

Kai Tak Stadium, which officially opened in March this year, also hosted its first-ever 360-degree open stage production during TWICE’s concerts. The immersive setup significantly enhanced the visual experience and overall scale of the performances, earning praise from fans and industry observers alike.

As TWICE continues its global tour and public activities, JYP Entertainment’s statement underscores a renewed focus on protecting the group’s privacy and ensuring a safer, more respectful environment for the artists moving forward.

