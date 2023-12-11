সোমবার , ১১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৬শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Twinkle Khanna’s Opens Up About Her Battle With Aging And Reality

ডিসেম্বর ১১, ২০২৩ ২:৫৮ অপরাহ্ণ
Published By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: December 11, 2023, 14:22 IST

Twinkle Khanna had existential crisis after she did some calculations to understand how much time she might have left to live

Renowned Bollywood personality Twinkle Khanna, entertains audiences with her wit and humour in her literary works. She recently confessed having an existential crisis as she is about to turn 50. In her latest column for The Times of India, Khanna candidly delved into the complexities of aging. Shocked by a routine blood test revealing zero testosterone levels, she humorously reminisced about her vibrant 90s persona, when she used to joke about being ‘more of a man’ than many men she encountered. Now, dealing with low energy and fewer punch lines, she acknowledged the realities that come with aging.

She revealed, “This summer, on the family WhatsApp chat, I boasted, ‘It is true that you get wiser as you get older. I have stopped getting annoyed and seem to have a lot more patience. Or perhaps it’s all the yoga. It’s finally kicked in because I almost feel like a yogi now.’ My iridescent bubble popped as soon as I had a routine blood test that stated my testosterone had plummeted to zero. The side effect of this premenopausal fluctuation was a lack of aggression along with lethargy. In other words, I had hormonally acquired the ability to sit in one place and do nothing, not that different from a yogi after all.”

Twinkle Khanna claims she used to often make jokes about being more masculine than men in both energy and boldness. However, she found herself facing a shift, experiencing diminished energy levels and fewer jokes as time passed. Unwilling to confront the reality of aging and her worsening eyesight, she attempted to avoid her upcoming ‘big birthday.’ In a humorous attempt to downplay its impact, she has already informed people that she was already 50. However, it was her daughter, who corrected her and reminded her that she was still 49.

The Badshah actress claims she had an existential crisis after she did some calculations to understand how much time she might have left to live. First, she imagined living until she was around 85 years old. Then, she subtracted the 50 years she had already lived from that total. Next, she calculated how many years she might spend sleeping based on 8 hours of sleep a day and 365 days a year, which added up to about 35 years. Subtracting these sleeping years from her total lifespan left her with an approximate 24 years of life ahead, which made her feel like she had limited time left.

“I only felt better when I recalled a famous dialogue recited by someone whose eyes crinkled just like mine, ‘Babumoshai, zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahi’,” Twinkle Khanna added.

However, Khanna realised that complaining about the process wouldn’t make the journey enjoyable. She noticed that it might be more challenging for women as they care about how they look. In contrast, many Indian men don’t feel as pressured about their appearance. She feels men enjoy life without focusing on their looks and as they grow older, they embrace their natural aging.

Twinkle Khanna will be celebrating her 49th birthday on December 29.

Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More



Source link

