সোমবার , ১৯ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ৪ঠা পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Twists and turns: How Argentina won their third FIFA World Cup title | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১৯, ২০২২ ৭:৪৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1671414318 photo


NEW DELHI: Argentina star Lionel Messi has finally crowned his record-breaking career by winning the FIFA World Cup for the first time on his farewell to the tournament. The summit clash went to the wire with Argentina emerging victorious 4-2 in a penalty shootout against France on Sunday in Qatar.
This is Argentina’s third World Cup title since the Diego Maradona-inspired victory in Mexico City in 1986. They had won their maiden title in 1978.
The match turned out to be the best World Cup final ever with both sides were locked at 2-2 at the end of the regulation time. The extra time also saw a goal from both Argentina and France that forced the match into the penalty shootout.
Let’s relive how the action unfolded:
* Argentina earned the penalty when Angel Di Maria was fouled by Ousmane Dembele and Messi made no mistake in converting it in the 23rd minute. He also became the first player to score in the group stage, round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final in a single edition of the World Cup.
* Di Maria extended the lead with his 36th-minute strike that left the South American side in a commanding position at the break.
* Argentina seemed to be cruising with a comfortable 2-0 lead but made a mess by conceding a penalty and Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for France in the 80th minute.
* Mbappe inspired a dramatic comeback when he volleyed in an equaliser a minute later to take the game to extra time.
* Argentina regained the lead in the 108th minute when Lautaro Martinez smashed a shot at Hugo Lloris and Messi pounced on the rebound, technology confirming the ball had crossed the line.
* But Mbappe completed his hat-trick in the 118th with another spot-kick, becoming only the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final. Match headed for the penalty shootout.
Penalty Shootout
Mbappe opened the penalty shootout with a successful conversion before Messi did for Argentina.
As France missed its next two attempts against goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Argentina surged to the decisive 4-2 finish with penalty kicks from Paulo Dybala, Leandro Paredes and Gonzalo Montiel.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CMP
সিএমপির ৪৪ বছর পার
বাংলাদেশ
1671414318 photo
Twists and turns: How Argentina won their third FIFA World Cup title | Football News
খেলাধুলা
room cover
শীতে রুম হিটার ছাড়াই ঘর গরম রাখবেন কী করে? জেনে নিন কিছু ম্যাজিক্যাল টিপস
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
New Project 71 1
'হাওয়া' দেখতে ভিড় নন্দনে, উচ্ছ্বসিত চঞ্চল-তুশি, কী বলছেন শিল্পীরা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - প্রযুক্তি

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - প্রযুক্তি

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Nazrul university

সব শিক্ষার্থীকে সমান নম্বর, শিক্ষককে শোকজ নোটিশ

 cats dogs

Spanish Courts Will Now Decide Who Keeps the Pets

 beximco syntetik

বেক্সিমকো সিনথেটিকসের লেনদেন আরো ১৫ দিন বন্ধ থাকবে – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Yoga

রোগ সারাতে ইয়োগা, ফিট থাকতে ইয়োগা

 313365674 425396999596302 4715547481940106332 n

দেশের দীর্ঘতম এবং ক্ষুদ্রতম বিমান রুটের হদিশ মিলবে কোথায়? শুনলে তাজ্জব বনে যাবেন

 ananya sara

Ananya Panday Pens A ‘Friendship’ Poem For Sara Ali Khan As They Bond At IIFA 2022: ‘Feeling Right’

 IMG 20220706 WA0007

শিক্ষক লাঞ্ছনা ও হত্যার প্রতিবাদে জয়পুরহাটে বাম জোটের সমাবেশ

 1625392805 govinda and raveena tandon

Raveena Tandon Meets Govinda, Calls it ‘Grand Reunion’

 sunscreen in winter

কেন শীতকালে সানস্ক্রিন ব্যবহার করা এখনও জরুরি – News18 Bangla

 odhia teacher protest 1

Political Row Over School Teacher Murder Case Intensify as BJP, Cong Stir Across Odisha