Two Decades After Her Debut, This Actress Became A Renowned Face Working In This Hansal Mehta Film

মার্চ ১৫, ২০২৪ ১২:৫২ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 5 2024 03 d2dc77a05955f1cd4a516ca7cb6e78d4


She was the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

She debuted with the famous TV soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2001.

Karishma Tanna has become a household name in the world of Indian television, with a career spanning numerous successful shows before transitioning to Hindi cinema. It was her role in Hansal Mehta’s Netflix web series Scoop that truly catapulted her to nationwide fame.

Tanna made her debut on the small screen with the iconic TV soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2001, produced by Balaji Telefilms. Over the years, she garnered praise for her performances in various shows such as Paalkhi, Naagin 3 and Qayamat Ki Raat. Her participation in reality shows like Bigg Boss 8 and her subsequent victory in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 further solidified her popularity among audiences.

Transitioning to the big screen, Tanna appeared in Indra Kumar’s sex comedy Grand Masti, followed by a small yet notable role in Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic Sanju, where she portrayed a character alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Additionally, her role in ALT Balaji’s web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat contributed to her growing recognition in the industry.

Her portrayal of crime reporter Jagruti Pathak in Hansal Mehta’s Scoop truly showcased her acting prowess. The series, based on Jigna Vora’s biographical memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days In Prison, revolves around the murder of Mid-Day reporter Jyotirmoy Dey in June 2011. Tanna’s performance garnered widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics alike, elevating her status in the entertainment industry.

Scoop is directed by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul for Netflix, featuring Tanna alongside Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja in lead roles. Supported by a talented ensemble including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Deven Bhojani, the series delves into the intricacies of the crime drama genre.

Produced by Sarita Patil and Dikssha Jyote Routray under the banner of Matchbox Shots, Scoop premiered on Netflix on June 2, 2023, intriguing audiences with its gripping narrative and stellar performances. For Karishma Tanna, Scoop not only marked a significant milestone in her career but also cemented her reputation as a versatile and accomplished actor in the Indian entertainment industry.

