Unilever Bangladesh will continue to collect and process 10% of Chattogram City Corporation’s mismanaged Plastic Waste

Collaboration Between Unilever Bangladesh, CCC, and YPSA Accelerates Plastic Waste Management

Dhaka, April 29, 2025: Unilever Bangladesh, the country’s largest Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company, has announced to continue its commitment to collect and process 10% of Chattogram’s mismanaged plastic waste in 2025 as part of its broader global sustainability pledge. To mark this milestone, Unilever Bangladesh, in collaboration with Chattogram City Corporation and YPSA, organized an event at Radisson Blu Hotel, Chattogram Bay View, where they shared the progress of their Plastic Waste Management Initiative. The event also honored three waste pickers and two Bhangariwala/CSO representatives for their outstanding contributions to plastic waste management and community development under the initiative.

The event was attended by Dr. Shahadat Hossain, Honorable Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation; Sheikh Mohammad Tauhidul Islam, Chief Executive Officer of Chattogram City Corporation; Commander IUA Chowdhury, (S), (BN), Chief conservancy officer of Chattogram City Corporation; Ruhul Quddus, Supply Chain Director of Unilever Bangladesh Limited; S.O.M. Rashedul Quayum, Legal Director & Company Secretary of Unilever Bangladesh Limited; Shamima Akhter, Director of Corporate Affairs, Partnerships and Communications of Unilever Bangladesh Limited, Nasim Banu, Director of Social Development Department Young Power in Social Action (YPSA).

Launched in June 2022, the tripartite collaboration between Unilever Bangladesh, Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), and YPSA has significantly transformed the plastic waste landscape across 41 wards of Chattogram. So far, over 24,000 tonnes of plastic waste have been collected, equivalent to managing nearly 10% of the city’s total waste. More than 3,000 waste workers have been trained in safe waste handling and management practices. The project has empowered over 200 Bhangariwalas and over 2000 waste collectors by providing them with protective gear and business development training.

In addition to improving operational practices, the initiative has strengthened local waste value chains to foster sustainable livelihoods and long-term community development. It has also introduced a group insurance program covering 1,827 waste workers and Bhangariwalas, offering life insurance coverage of up to BDT 300,000 in the event of accidental death, along with full reimbursement for medical expenses—including doctor fees, hospital charges, and medication. This enhanced financial security, and social protection significantly benefits this vulnerable community. Public awareness has also been a key focus, with source segregation campaigns reaching over 15,000 households and more than 7,000 students across 71 schools.

Dr. Shahadat Hossain, Honorable Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation, said “Plastic pollution is a growing challenge for Bangladesh, and overcoming it demands collective action from government, private sector, NGOs, and citizens. The collaboration between Chattogram City Corporation, Unilever Bangladesh, and YPSA sets an inspiring example of how partnerships can drive sustainable solutions by turning plastic into a resource, not waste. I thank Unilever Bangladesh and YPSA for their commitment to waste management and the wellbeing of waste workers. Together, by supporting those working silently for change, we can build a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable Bangladesh.”

Sheikh Mohammad Tauhidul Islam, CEO of Chattogram City Corporation, emphasized, “By combining local governance with private sector innovation, we are making a real difference in waste management and environmental protection. We believe that replicating this model will drive transformational changes across other cities as well.”

Shamima Akhter, Director of Corporate Affairs, Partnerships and Communications, Unilever Bangladesh, said, “Unilever Bangladesh has been championing the Plastic Sustainability initiative as part of its commitment to ending plastic pollution. Through our collaboration with Chattogram City Corporation and YPSA, we have demonstrated the power of collective action in driving sustainable solutions. The individuals collecting plastic in the informal economy play an integral role in our solution— without them, scaling plastic collection is impossible. By enhancing the health, safety, and human rights of waste workers, we set a benchmark for a socially-just circular economy today. Through this initiative, we are managing nearly 10% of Chattogram’s total plastic waste, made possible by the active engagement of waste value chain actors, government bodies, the private sector, and development partners who are working together.”

Nasim Banu, Director of Social Development Department, YPSA, said, “This collaboration empowers marginalized waste workers, strengthens community resilience, and builds a cleaner Chattogram. Our joint efforts demonstrate that community-based solutions can address even the most pressing environmental challenges effectively.”

It is noteworthy that, reflecting its broader commitment to sustainability and community development, Unilever Bangladesh has been a trusted partner in the country’s progress for over six decades. A UK-based multinational listed on the London Stock Exchange, Unilever began its journey in Bangladesh in 1962 by setting up a factory in Kalurghat, Chattogram. Today, 39.25% of Unilever Bangladesh Limited is owned by the Government’s Ministry of Industries and 60.75% by the global Unilever Group. With 96% of its products manufactured locally by Bangladeshi officials and employees, Unilever Bangladesh remains deeply dedicated to building a fair, inclusive, and sustainable future for all.