সোমবার , ২৬ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২
Uorfi Javed Gives a Savage Reply To Social Media User Who Offered To Send Her Clothes: 'Let Me Give You…'

Apart from being an actress and a DIY expert, Uorfi Javed is also known for giving savage replies. The Bigg Boss OTT fame never shies away from replying back to trolls or negativity on social media. Once again, she has given a befitting answer to a social media user who offered to send her clothes.

It started after a woman tagged Uorfi Javed on Twitter and wrote, “Do you need clothes? We can send you as we run an NGO n would love to assist you. We help people who cannot afford clothes. N I hope media should stop giving so much weightage to her.”

To this, Uorfi gave her a befitting reply and asked her to mind her own business. “Sure I would love that, now that we’re helping each other let me give you your nose back, I found it in my business!” the actress replied.

This is not the first time that Uorfi Javed has given a perfect answer to a troll. Earlier this year, Uorfi took to her Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of hate comments she gets. In the caption, the actress mentioned that people wishing death for her is ‘scary’. “Just posting a few of the comments which I’ve received in the past few days! People wishing I died, get shot by. We live in a cruel world but let me tell you guys something, you guys need to pray harder for my death coz guess what this b*tch’s here to stay!” she wrote.

On the work front, Uorfi Javed has appeared in various TV shows in addition to Bigg Boss OTT. She is best known for playing Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She also appeared as Aarti in Meri Durga, Bella in Bepannaah, and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2 on ALT Balaji. Uorfi also played the role of Chhaya in Star Plus’s Chandra Nandini from 2016 to 2017. The actress portrayed Kamini Joshi in SAB TV’s Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie in 2018. Urfi Javed debuted as Shivani Bhatia in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2020, and then as Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

