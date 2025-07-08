Uorfi Javed Will NEVER Pick Up Apoorva Mukhija’s Calls: ‘Nothing To Be Fixed There’ | Exclusive | Web-series News

Last Updated: July 09, 2025, 04:00 IST

Uorfi Javed calls Apoorva Mukhija an ‘acquaintance’ and says that she always thought of her as a ‘chilled out person’. She also says that there’s no room for friendship with her.

Uorfi Javed along with Nikita Luther recently won the reality series, The Traitors.

The Traitors: Uorfi Javed and Apoorva Mukhija’s public showdown in The Traitors became the topic of conversation on social media. The former also revealed receiving hate messages and threats from The Rebel Kid’s fans. At the beginning of the reality series, the duo made a ‘behen code’ pact. However, all hell broke loose when Uorfi noticed Apoorva crying and on being asked why, the latter snapped. In a YouTube video, Apoorva stated that off-camera, Uorfi lashed out at her, making her worst fears come true.

She accused Uorfi of making her feel like an imposter and later in an interview pointed out that had been she been someone of the stature of Maheep Kapoor, Uorfi would never retaliate. Reacting to her words, Uorfi exclusively tells News18 Showsha, “If Maheep would’ve misbehaved with me or had a showdown with me, I would’ve told her too ki aukaat mein raho apni. I wouldn’t have kept quiet. I’m very impulsive. Mere muh se kuch bhi nikal jaata hai gusse mein. Aisa nahi hai ki maine uska level dekh ke yeh sab kuch bola.”

While Uorfi states that she doesn’t harbour any animosity against Apoorva, she vehemently expresses that there’s no room for friendship between the two. “I don’t think I’ll ever pick up the phone on her. I know that she also will never call me. There are so many people in the world. Woh mujhe hi kyun call karegi? There’s nothing to be fixed there. Only those relationships can be fixed where there’s history. It’s not like there was a background of friendship between me and her,” she remarks.

Uorfi further continues, “She was never my friend. I knew her as an acquaintance. We had met before The Traitors. She had come for the premiere of my show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar. We did speak a few times. I always thought that she was a chilled-out person. But show mein aake humaari baat nahi bani. Apoorva and I had a fight and it was she who had started misbehaving with me. In reaction, I ended up telling her a lot of things, which may have crossed the line.”

And now that The Traitors is over, she would like to move on. “Sometimes two people don’t get along and that’s okay. You don’t have to be bitter about it. Aisa nahi hai ki meri koi bahot badi dushmani hai uske saath. She’s too young and main usse bahot badi hoon. Whatever happened in the reality show happened. It’s okay. There’s no friendship there but there’s no enmity from my end either. All love from me to her,” exclaims the Big Boss OTT star.

Reacting to Jasmine Bhasin’s claims that she was shocked with how the Gen-Z crowd of Apoorva and Sufi Motiwala behaved on The Traitors, Uorfi says, “Sabka apna apna hai. Every person is different. When you’re young, there’s a fire in your belly and you tend to lash out people if they tell something about you that doesn’t sit right. Maine bhi apne time pe kiya hai yeh sab. I’ve fought, I’ve said things but I’m done now.”

Titas Chowdhury is a Principal Correspondent at News18 Showsha. She writes about cinema, music and gender in cinema. Interviewing actors and filmmakers, writing about latest trends in showbiz and bringing break…Read More

