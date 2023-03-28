মঙ্গলবার , ২৮ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ১৪ই চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Upasana Konidela Flaunts Her Baby Bump At Husband Ram Charan's 38th Birthday Bash

untitled 1 392


Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are expecting their first child.
Upasana exuded simplistic vibes, dressed in a sheer blue, knee-length dress.

Telugu actor Ram Charan is riding high on the success of RRR, which recently also brought an Academy Award. Apart from this prestigious and historic win, there’s also another reason for Ram Charan to be on cloud nine. He is soon to enter the blissful period of fatherhood. There has been an outpour of congratulatory messages showering over Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela since the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.

On March 27, Ram Charan celebrated his 38th birthday, at veteran actor Chiranjeevi’s residence. Among the many celebrities from the film fraternity who attended the birthday bash, it was Upasana, flaunting her baby bump, that arrested the attention of eagle-eyed netizens. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video of Ram Charan posing for the paparazzi with Upasana on Instagram. The video did not take much time to become the talk of the town.

Upasana exuded simplistic vibes, dressed in a sheer blue, knee-length dress that she teamed up with a pair of glittery-golden sandals. She decided to let her hair open for the birthday ceremony. Her baby bump was widely visible in the stunning blue dress.

Ram Charan kept his attire casual and dapper at the same time. He donned an all-black ensemble, comprising a striking silk black shirt, that he clubbed with a pair of comfy black trousers. Posing for the click together, the lovebirds sported big smiles on their faces, before waving the shutterbugs goodbye.

Ram Charan’s fans were quick to wish the Mega Power Star a Happy Birthday. One user called the actor and his wife the “best couple,” and another poked harmless fun as they said, “Dusra Ram Charan aa raha hai (another Ram Charan is coming).”

Earlier, Upasana shared a lovely picture with Ram Charan on Instagram on the occasion of his birthday. “Happy Happy Birthday Bestie,” she wished him.

The star-studded birthday celebration witnessed the arrival of many celebs including the team members of RRR like SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani, along with Vijay Deverakonda, Nagarjuna, Akhil Akkineni, and Naga Chaitanya.

Ram Charan is geared up for the release of his upcoming film RC 15, helmed by S Shankar. The title and first-look poster of RC 15 was released on March 27, on the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday. The action-thriller, now titled Game Changer, is scheduled to release next year during Sankranti.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

