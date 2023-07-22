Urfi Javed Alleges ‘Harassment’ In Flight, Claims Drunk Men Said ‘Nasty Things’ To Her

Urfi Javed for recently allegedly harassed on a flight when she was travelling from Mumbai to Goa in economy class. On Friday night, the Bigg Boss OTT fame took to her Instagram stories and penned down a note claiming some men made ‘nasty comments’ about her while she was travelling. When she tried to confront them, one of their friends allegedly told Urfi that his friends were drunk.

“While travelling from Mumbai to Goa on one of the flights yesterday I had to go through harassment, the men in this video were saying nasty things, eve teasing and calling names. When I confronted them, one of them said that their friends were drunk. Being drunk is no excuse to misbehave with women. Being drunk is no excuse to misbehave with women. Public figure YES, Public property NO,” Urfi wrote.

This is not the first time Urfi Javed had to face people making nasty comments about her. The social media sensation is often trolled on social media for her bold fashion choices. Earlier this month, Urfi shared how people do not respect her and therefore want to refrain from working with her. In an interview with BBC World, Urfi said, “I have achieved popularity? Yes. Fame? Yes. Work? No. People don’t respect me. People don’t want to work with me,” and then added, “I scream attention. I want attention so I dress like that.”

Urfi further addressed trolls and revealed that it upsets her too. “I am human so I get upset. But then me being upset lasts for like 5-10 minutes and then I just tell myself that they are just probably very ugly, you are just too pretty,” she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urfi Javed is likely to make her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Love, Sex Aur Dokha 2. However, the makers are yet to make an official confirmation in this regard as of now.