Urfi Javed Falls Down, Struggles To Stand While Taking Photo With Fan, Video Goes Viral

Urfi Javed fell down and twisted her ankle when she was taking a selfie with a fan earlier in the evening. The actress and model was spotted out and about on Thursday evening when a few fans approached her for a selfie. Urfi oblidged and took a step closer to the fan to take a picture but lost balance and fell on the ground.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Urfi was seen struggling to get up and needed assistance to stand up. Urfi might have fallen down due to her massive pair of heels. The actress was seen wearing a big pair of black heels underneath a pair of oversized pants that she styled with a crop top. The video revealed that Urfi twisted her ankle.

Despite the fall, Urfi appeared to pull herself together and even pose for a photo with the fan. Fans launded Urfi for not letting the fall impact her spirits. “She fells, but her confidence remains unaffected!” a fan wrote. “Bas aisa hi confidence chahiye zindagi me,” added another. “Her smile n Confidence just fabulous ❤ ur just amazing,” a third fan said. “Man it must be so painful… hope she’s not seriously injured,” a concerned fan asked.

After making her mark in MTV Splitsvilla season 14, Urfi Javed has garnered recognition for her talent and unique style. She gained popularity through her appearances in shows like Bigg Boss OTT, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pheri, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and various others.

However, she truly became an internet sensation when she began experimenting with her clothes. While Urfi’s unconventional fashion choices may not appeal to everyone, they undoubtedly keep her in the limelight and spark conversations among fashion enthusiasts. With each bold outfit, Urfi Javed continues to challenge the norms and push the boundaries.