Uri Director Aditya Dhar’s Next Inspired By True Events, To Go On Floors In 2024; Deets Inside

Aditya Dhar is known for his work on the critically acclaimed film Uri: The Surgical Strike. And now he is all set to embark on his next directorial venture, which promises to be another gripping tale inspired by true events. The film, slated to go into production in 2024, has already piqued the interest of fans. The film is inspired by the recent terrorist killings in Pakistan believed to be backed by Indian intelligence agencies

After the massive success of URI, Aditya Dhar is currently working on his next directorial venture based on true events. It is said to be visually very unique; with an unconventional treatment that hasn’t been explored in Hindi films before. The creators have researched this subject for months and have detailed information about these assassinations. Dhar’s directorials are always centered around thrilling and exciting stories, as this one promises to be equally brilliant. The project inspired by real-life events has been mounted on a massive scale, and the film will go on floors with it from April-May 2024.

It’s a busy time for Aditya Dhar as his upcoming productions Dhoom Dhaam, Baramulla, and an untitled political thriller are all set to release in the next few months.

Aditya Dhar’s highly anticipated sci-fi film The Immortal Ashwatthama was announced back in 2021 has been officially shelved. Not just that, buzz is that the film has also suffered Rs. 30 crore loss in its pre-production stage owing to its casting and other technicalities. While Vicky Kaushal was dropped from the film, Ranveer Singh walked in but was confused between Shaktimaan and Ashwatthama. NTR Jr and Yash were also not keen on doing a superhero film. Amid all this, the production company also switched from Ronnie Screwvala to Jio Studios.

A source close to Pinkvilla revealed that Jio was not keen on signing Vicky Kaushal for the project as the film required a star and not an actor. “Jio felt Vicky Kaushal can’t carry a film as expensive as The Immortal Ashwatthama as the film warrants the presence of a star and not an actor. Samantha on the other hand had to back off from the project leaving the subject without any sort of cast. Once Jio came on board, Aditya Dhar decided to go ambitious with his casting.”