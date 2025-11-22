Urmila Matondkar Introduces Her ‘Super Sweet, Cosy And Cuddlesome’ Winter Essential | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 22, 2025, 14:47 IST

After revealing what a ‘winter morning’ is like, Urmila Matondkar shared a couple of photos with her fur baby.

Urmila Matondkar looked gorgeous in a cardigan.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Urmila Matondkar has been adding super fun and charm to her fans’ feed by dropping some cool photos. She revealed what her ‘winter morning’ looks like, followed by glimpses of her adorable ‘winter essential’. Her pictures radiate pure happiness.

In her latest Instagram post, Urmila Matondkar shared a series of pictures with her pet, Romeo. She can be seen sitting with the white, fluffy dog on her lap, making animated facial expressions, keeping her mouth and eyes wide open, seemingly in excitement and surprise. Romeo, who seemed to be an Indian Spitz, also looked cute in the candid pictures.

Fans’ Reaction To Urmila Matondkar’s Cutesy Pictures With Romeo

Calling him her “bestest ever Winter Essential,” she mentioned how sweet and cuddlesome he is. “Andddd…introducing my bestest ever Winter Essential as a Saturday Special..

Super sweet, Cosy n Cuddlesome mr….Romeo,” read her caption.

Further, in the note, she also asked, “What are your thoughts on my cutie? Lemme know. Love and hugs to all of you.”

The actress has two more dogs named Laila and Thor.

Reacting to the pictures, Tusshar Kapoor wrote, “Omg he’s adorable.”

Sandhya Mridul said, “Oyeeeeee cuddly cuties.” Diandra Soarres said, “Awwwie,” followed by a series of heart-eyed emojis.

Sneak Peek Into Urmila Matondkar’s Winter Charm

The actress was wearing a light teal-coloured, long-sleeved, off-shoulder top with a textured knit. She teamed it with a pair of white flared pants and kept her look completely minimal. Glossy lipstick, thin strokes of eyeliner, mascara-laden eyes, and defined eyebrows alongside a subtle foundation added an oomph factor to her face. Further, she kept her hair open, letting it cascade in soft waves.

She was seen playing with sunlight and its dewy glow on her face in the frames. Sharing a couple of pictures focused on her looks, she wrote, “Winter morning be like… Morning sunshine, cosy chairs, hot coffee, and a warm cardigan. Have a cheerful day, my lovelies.”

Urmila Matondkar’s Recent Works

Ever since her debut as a child artist, the actress has worked in several Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, and Tamil films and received numerous accolades, including the Filmfare Award and the Nandi Award. More recently, the 51-year-old appeared as a judge on the 2022 series DID Super Moms.

